Where was Exterritorial filmed? All shooting locations explored

Exterritorial is an action-packed German thriller movie that was released on April 30, 2025. It follows the tale of an ex-Special Forces personnel, Sara, as she struggles to find her son after his mysterious kidnapping.

In an attempt to start afresh, Sara and her son visit the US Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, for an H-1 work visa. Things take an unexpected turn as her son goes missing in the consulate. With no scope of intervention from the German police forces, Sara embarks on the mission to find her son and solve the mystery herself.

The film was shot mainly in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and Vienna, Austria. With shooting spread across two countries, the film offers unique sets and landscapes that add to the overall storyline.

All about filming locations of Exterritorial

Lera Abova and Jeanne Goursaud in the movie (Image via Netflix)

Exterritorial is all about action, suspense, and conspiracies that Sara and her son get entangled in. The filming for the major parts of the movie began in August 2023. It contains several scenes with action stunts and elaborate fight sequences.

With a run time of 1 hour and 49 minutes, the dual country locations of the movie had filming sites that matched the requirements of the scenes in the film. As the crew planned the filming across two different countries, the filming was completed by November 2023.

More about the filming locations of the film is explored below.

1) Germany: Exterritorial unfolds in Frankfurt am Main

Exterritorial incorporates locations of Germany and Austria in the film (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

Encapsulating a puzzling kidnapping case of Sara's son, Josh, the film covers Frankfurt am Main, Germany, as the principal filming location of the movie. The tension in the film is based on the central location of the US Consulate in Frankfurt, thus leading to major scenes being shot in the city of Frankfurt. Landmarks such as Frankfurt Hauptbahnhof can be spotted in the film.

Frankfurt am Main is a popular metropolitan city in Germany, known for being a cultural hotspot and the financial hub of the country. The city houses some of the iconic sites, such as the National Assembly, the City Hall Römer, St Bartholomew Cathedral, Eschenheimer Tower, and more.

2) Austria- action scenes shot at the famous site in Vienna

Scenes shot at Alte Wirtschaftsuniversität (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

As Exterritorial showcases former Special Forces personnel, Sara's strength and determination in finding her son single-handedly, action scenes are a major part of the film. To add depth to these scenes, the crew also chose Vienna, Austria, as a second filming site for the film.

Primarily, multiple scenes were shot at Alte Wirtschaftsuniversität, the old campus of Vienna University of Economics and Business. The outer parts of the building were shown in the film as the buildings of the US Consulate. Viewers can witness some action scenes showing Sara climbing a building, shot at this location in the film.

The former campus, Alte Wirtschaftsuniversität, stands as an example of unique and urbanistic architecture. The grandiose building complements the vastness of the complexities and challenges Sara faces in the film to reunite with her son.

Stream Exterritorial on Netflix.

