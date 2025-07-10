When will Sovereign (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

Sovereign, a true-crime thriller that explores a contentious and complex real-world case of anti-government extremism and a father-son relationship pushed to the brink, is scheduled for release in the UK and the US on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Written and directed by Christian Swegal, the film takes creative liberties with a dramatized version of events from 2010 that remain highly relevant in today's sociopolitical climate.

Sovereign is set against the backdrop of ideological conflict and personal beliefs, examining the bond between a father and his teenage son as they grapple with the implications of a militant belief system.

Featuring a strong cast including Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, and Dennis Quaid, the movie promises to deliver both suspense and emotional depth when it hits theaters with a limited release in summer 2025.

When will Sovereign be released in theaters?

A still from the movie(Image via YouTube/Briarcliff Entertainment)

Sovereign premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, 2025, and will be released in the UK and US on Friday, July 11, 2025. The movie will have a limited release in select theaters, so it will be shown in some markets but will not have a wide national release.

The release places it alongside several other films opening the same weekend, including Superman and Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, among others.

Where to watch

The movie will first be released in limited theaters in major US cities. Although there has been no official digital release announced, it is likely that Sovereign will also be made available on video-on-demand services. However, this has not yet been confirmed. This is common for independent or limited-run movies. People can check Fandango or Atom Tickets for local showtimes.

What to expect from the movie

According to the official synopsis, the movie follows Jerry and Joseph Kane, a teenager and his father played by Nick Offerman and Jacob Tremblay, respectively. They are members of the Sovereign Citizen philosophy, which is characterized by a rejection of traditional government authority, including legal and tax systems.

In the film, the Kanes travel across America, holding amateurish legal seminars and spreading their anti-establishment beliefs. Their journey ends in a confrontation with Police Chief John Bouchart, played by Dennis Quaid. This encounter escalates into a larger conflict, resulting in a series of serious and disastrous events.

Throughout the story, the film explores themes of power, belief, law enforcement, and the personal cost of radicalization. While dramatized, Sovereign draws from real-world influences and presents its story in a serious, realistic manner, highlighting both human and societal aspects of its subject.

Cast behind the screen

The movie is directed and written by Christian Swegal and is produced by Nick Moceri. Briarcliff Entertainment is distributing the movie, which was completed as of April 2025. The production houses include Concourse Media, Rockhill Studios, and V Alecroft. The main cast of the movie includes:

Nick Offerman as Jerry Kane

Jacob Tremblay as Joseph Kane

Dennis Quaid as Police Chief John Bouchart

Martha Plimpton, Thomas Mann, and Nancy Travis in supporting roles

With its fusion of true-crime and dramatic elements, Sovereign offers a glimpse into a lesser-known ideology and the harsh reality of its consequences. Led by an ensemble and based on real events, the film will spark conversation about the intersection of belief and authority, and how individuals are responsible.

