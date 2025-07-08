7 Leonardo DiCaprio movies to watch if you liked him in The Great Gatsby

Arguably one of the most prolific actors of recent times, Leonardo DiCaprio's movies have earned a special place in the hearts of movie lovers due to the intense themes he explores in his roles. Known for consistently bringing authenticity and intensity to every character he embodies, DiCaprio slips into the shoes of Jay Gatsby in Baz Luhrmann's 2013 adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby seamlessly.

His portrayal of a forever-pining lover determined to fulfil his American Dream through any means necessary, even if they may be unethical, just so that he may be worthy of winning the heart of his love, leaves a huge impact on the audience. Fans of the source material, as well as those who saw the movie without any prior knowledge, rave about Leonardo DiCaprio's portrayal of the bootlegger.

Each movie shows DiCaprio's commitment and passion to authentic storytelling. His devotion to his craft has earned him critical acclaim as one of the finest stars of Tinseltown. His acting performance in movies like Titanic, Inception, and The Wolf of Wall Street further corroborates what makes The Great Gatsby a hit.

Titanic, Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street, and four other Leonardo DiCaprio movies to watch

1) Titanic (1997)

Titanic (Image via Apple TV)

James Cameron's Titanic is the movie that propelled Leonardo DiCaprio and his co-star Kate Winslet into stardom, making them household names. The film portrays the tragic romance between Rose and Jack as they are trapped on the sinking RMS Titanic.

DiCaprio's portrayal of the charming and artistic Jack from the third-class compartment has won the hearts of viewers worldwide, and his chemistry with Winslet created one of the most iconic love stories in contemporary movie history.

The movie showcases Leonardo DiCaprio's ability to bring passion and vulnerability to the characters he plays. The ensemble cast and Cameron's expert direction transform this film into a cultural phenomenon. The movie's emotional depth and the protagonist's internal conflict are reminiscent of The Great Gatsby. Titanic ended up winning 11 Academy Awards.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount+, Peacock

2) Inception (2010)

Inception (Image via Apple TV)

This film by Christopher Nolan is one of the most complex and nuanced movies Leonardo DiCaprio has made to date. The premise of the story follows DiCaprio in the role of Dom Cobb, a seasoned thief who invades people's dreams.

The movie explores themes of memory, illusion, guilt, and redemption through detailed storytelling. However, DiCaprio's acting in this movie makes the complex narrative comprehensible with an emotional rawness. Dom's journey deals with redemption and loss, which drives the entire plot. The film combines stunning spectacle with psychological abyss.

Leonardo DiCaprio shows his skills by balancing intimate moments and action sequences. The film's multiple narrative format requires DiCaprio to convey a range of emotional situations, and his potential to adapt the fantastical elements in human emotions makes this one of a kind. The psychological complexity of this movie aligns with the layered character arc seen in The Great Gatsby.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, HBO Max, Hulu

3) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street (Image via Apple TV)

The Wolf of Wall Street displays Leonardo DiCaprio's transformative acting potential in a biographical black comedy. He plays the role of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker whose life turns upside down after he resorts to corrupt schemes of money-making.

The movie explores themes of power, moral decay, and greed. Additionally, DiCaprio's vivacious performance brings both malice and humor to the character. Under the expert direction of Martin Scorsese, DiCaprio explores the role's emotional journey seamlessly, ending up with an Academy Award nomination.

The movie depicts all phases of Belfort's career and life, from the time he began to his final years. The film's exploration of illusion and wealth mirrors the themes of The Great Gatsby. Leonardo DiCaprio's characters in both movies achieve the American Dream through unethical means.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount+

4) Django Unchained (2012)

Django Unchained (Image via Apple TV)

Django Unchained, directed by Quentin Tarantino, features Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of Calvin J. Candie. The premise of the film is set up in the Antebellum South and deals with slavery's barbaric realities.

DiCaprio's portrayal of a malicious plantation owner shows his versatility as an actor. His performance brings surprising authenticity to his role as an antagonist, requiring him to explore intense psychological territory. Additionally, DiCaprio's dramatic sequences with Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz add more depth to the storyline.

This is one of those movies where Leonardo DiCaprio portrays a complex antagonist right from the start, cementing his capabilities as an actor who can explore various roles and characters, very similar to The Great Gatsby.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

5) The Revenant (2015)

The Revenant (Image via Apple TV)

Leonardo DiCaprio bagged his first Academy Award for Best Actor for this Alejandro González Iñárritu-directed film. This movie recounts the survival journey of frontiersman Hugh Glass in the American wilderness.

As Glass, DiCaprio demonstrates his physical commitment to a role, solidifying his position in the entertainment industry. He endured extreme weather conditions to bring authenticity to the role. This story requires him to convey his feelings through body language, and he excels at it in every scene.

Additionally, the dark, atmospheric, and chilled setting created by the production adds nuance to the story, proving that this performance stands as one of the most challenging for Leonardo DiCaprio, much like that of Jay Gatsby.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

6) Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island (Image via Apple TV)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island is a psychological thriller with layered twists that make this film a standout in Leonardo DiCaprio's career. The premise of the story follows Teddy Daniels, a U.S. Marshal investigating and exploring a psychiatric facility.

However, various plot twists occur as this mysterious story unfolds, escalating the film's thriller status. DiCaprio's increasing instability in the film gives viewers a hint of impending doom. The ensemble cast, which includes Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, and Michelle Williams, only adds to Teddy's madness.

The film explores themes of memory, violence, mental health, and psychological struggles. The climax of the film comes with a twist and finds its closure through Leonardo DiCaprio's layered performance. He leaves the audience in amazement.

Shutter Island showcases DiCaprio's ability to adapt to a layered and complex narrative format. The film's psychological deep dive mirrors the meticulous character work in The Great Gatsby.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

7) Revolutionary Road (2008)

Revolutionary Road (Image via Apple TV)

Sam Mendes' emotionally charged drama reunites Leonardo DiCaprio with Kate Winslet. The film follows April and Frank Wheeler as they witness their marriage fall apart in a 1950s Connecticut suburb.

DiCaprio captures Frank's dissatisfaction with unfulfilled dreams and societal pressure in an exemplary manner through his intense, dramatic sequences with April. His performance explores themes of ambition, dying hope, and conformity.

The film delves into the darker aspects of the American Dream that may not be as bright as people assume. His character's transition from an optimist to a helpless and hopeless man mirrors various themes in The Great Gatsby.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Other notable standout performances by Leonardo DiCaprio include What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993), Romeo + Juliet (1996), and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (2019), to name a few.

