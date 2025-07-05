Charlize Theron opens up about her opinion on marriage on Call Her Daddy

South African-American actress and film producer Charlize Theron recently made her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper. The 49-year-old movie star talked about her dating life, long-term commitments in a relationship, and why she feels that marriage is not necessary for her.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, Charlize Theron admitted that she has always been outspoken about never wanting to get married. When the Call Her Daddy podcast host asked her how this decision has impacted her dating life, The Old Guard 2 actress said:

“Let me just be clear. Marriage is a long-term commitment, and I think I want long-term commitment. I just don't need to get married. So, I just want to clarify that. I will tell you in all honesty, and the work that I've done on myself, I think a lot of that also has to do with the fact that I have a tremendous fear of not being able to get out of something. Um, and that's again me just understanding me, right?”

Theron, who, according to People, is a single mother of two daughters, shared her thoughts on the California marriage laws. She also admitted that she always aims for a long-term relationship and trusts her intuition when meeting a new person.

“My semantics is like crazy, but if I were to find a relationship, I would think of it as something that I'm aiming for a long term. I've never been somebody that really wants to like jump from one thing to another. From the time that I was in relationships, I was in one relationship after another relationship after another relationship… When I meet somebody, I can see where it's going to go pretty quickly.”

Charlize Theron admits to being “ashamed” of losing herself during past relationships

Charlize Theron on the Wednesday, July 2, 2025, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast talked about how different she is in a relationship versus when she is single. Reminiscing about her past relationships, the actress said:

“I am ashamed of being a person in a relation, or that I used to be. I should speak. Now, I've done a lot of work, but I used to be someone in relationships that would lose herself. And again, it's that thing you like, you're such a f*cking power b*tch. Like, you're a baller. Like, why? That couldn't be you.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress said the “codependency” factor was always a part of her past relationships. Theron revealed she was never confident in the past and always wanted to protect other people. Talking about her dislike of unhealthy conflict in relationships, she told Alex Cooper:

“I don't like conflict. But when I feel like I'm being, if I feel like I have to choose between conflict or just placating, then I will placate. Because I don't want the conflict.”

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron, in a 2018 interview with People, talked about how she always wanted children through adoption despite being in relationships.

“Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day. This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.”

Notably, her motherhood journey began in the year 2012 when she adopted Jackson. The actress then expanded her family in 2015. Charlize Theron became the mother of two Black daughters after adopting August.

