What did Charlize Theron say about being with a 26-year-old? Internet divided as comments spark online uproar 

South African-American actress and producer Charlize Theron appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on the July 2 episode and revealed that she recently shared a sexual encounter with a younger man.

Alex Cooper asked Charlize Theron about her best tip for dating and sexual experiences. Theron, 49, shared she would be “the last person to ask,” but then added that she recently became intimate with a 26-year-old man, which was “f**king amazing.”

"I just want to say this in perspective. I've probably had three one-night stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f**ked a 26-year-old and it was really f**king amazing and I've never done that and I was like, 'Oh, this is great okay,'" Charlize stated.

Cooper, 30, seemed to think that the “26-year-old is the luckiest f**king man walking on this god damn planet,” adding, “He’s walking different today, knowing.”

The Monster actress replied, "He is for sure not, but thank you."

While Alex Cooper appeared to approve of Charlize Theron’s recent amorous activity with a man 23 years her junior, the internet is now divided.

“Any guy should be so lucky. She is still very attractive. Good for him,” a person wrote on X.

“Don’t be jealous, a beauty like her obviously can have whoever she wants in that aspect,” another person mentioned.

“Women are free to be their own true selves,” a third commented.

Meanwhile, others trolled and criticized Charlize Theron.

“Symptom of a failing society,” a netizen wrote.

“Uhh, why is she talking about this openly?” another netizen asked.

“Imagine if a man had said this in such a crude, objectifying way? He'd be run out of Hollywood. Even though it happens every day,” an individual wrote.

Charlize Theron hasn’t commented on the mixed reactions yet.

Exploring further Charlize Theron’s recent remarks about dating

On Wednesday, Charlize Theron appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to promote her newly released Netflix film, The Old Guard 2. She was discussing the current dating scenario for women with the host, Alex Cooper.

Theron mentioned that society thinks there is “something wrong” with a woman if she “can’t keep a man.” However, she was glad she had found “this freedom in my forties,” where she didn’t have to “run every f**king thing by a guy.”

“I am having the kind of s*x I never had in my 20s, or in my 30s… That part has been really exciting. But I'm not missing a relationship. I'm not missing the partnership that I think people think you miss when you're me. I'm having s*x now for the first time, like I never had before, is because I'm not in relationships,” the Oscar winner stated.

Charlize Theron also mentioned that she might be “sounding cocky,” but being in her 40s made her feel liberated and allowed her to take a different approach to dating and casual s*x these days, without having a man move in with her and share her closet.

However, the Denver and Delilah Productions boss said she was open to one-night stands, but did not have enough time to have too many of them.

"I sound like I'm sitting here sounding like I do. So, when I do, I'm like, 'Oh, f**k yeah, I should have done this in my 20s,' I was married from the time that I was, like, having s*x to the time that I had my last relationship. Then I had children," Theron added.

Charlize explained that she didn't have time or energy to groom herself for dates as she was busy with two school-going kids.

Elsewhere, the Bombshell star shared her casting couch experiences and being “furious” with herself for allowing herself to be exploited by the industry.

Charlize Theron encouraged women to stop trying to “please males” and instead be confident, outspoken, and practice safe sex while dating. She revealed she’s on the celebrity dating app Raya but isn’t active, calling it “a clown show.” Though not looking for anything serious, she shared tips for men to improve their dating profiles—just to be helpful, not because she was interested.

Charlize Theron has never been married. However, she has been in relationships with actors Craig Bierko, Stuart Townsend, and Sean Penn, as well as singer Stephen Jenkins and model Alex Dimitrijevic. Theron is a single mother of two daughters, Jackson, 12, and August, 9.

