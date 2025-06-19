"We really don’t need this" — Fans share mixed reactions to the upcoming Bruce Springsteen film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

20th Century Studios recently released a new trailer for the upcoming musical biography titled Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. Directed by Scott Cooper, the movie follows Bruce Springsteen's journey as a young musician as he struggles to balance stardom and the ghosts of his past. It also takes viewers through his experience of recording his sixth studio album, Nebraska, which was released in 1982.

Set to be released on October 24, 2025, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere features Jeremy Allen White in the lead role as Bruce Springsteen. Other actors include Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, and Odessa Young.

After the trailer was posted on their official C (formerly Twitter) handle by 20th Century Studios on June 18, 2025, it was received by fans with a mixed reaction. They had differing opinions on the movie, with some praising the movie and others criticizing its plot.

"We really don't need this🙃," a fan commented.

Many netizens believed that the biopic was unnecessary and repetitive. For context, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is the third musical biopic Hollywood has released in recent years, following A Complete Unknown (2025) and Elvis (2022).

"Let me guess.. had nothing.. music saved him.. made $$$$. then he sold out to the "man" he rebelled against for the first 60 yrs of his life while pretending he was Peter Pan…," a netizen commented.

"Oh, I get it. The very real hole in his childhood bedroom floor is like a metaphor for a proverbial hole in his heart, and in a way, it's a hole in the nation's heart - and Bruce is gonna fix that hole (because he's a repairman), with music. Hollywood is over," another user commented.

"Let's make a new rule: no more music biopics about musicians that are still alive," another replied.

However, other fans had differing opinions on the movie. A few of them praised the cast while others expressed excitement.

"It looks terrific!" one fan commented.

"I will die without it. Sorry," another fan stated.

"Looks amazing. Great choice for the lead actor. Great choice for the focus on that period in Springsteen's career," said another fan.

"He's going to do an amazing job in this," another fan stated regarding White portraying Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen on Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on the 2023 biography written by Warren Zanes and follows Bruce Springsteen's experience of making his acoustic folk album Nebraska.

In a December 21, 2024, conversation with Sirius XM, Springsteen opened up about his thoughts on the film. He complimented Jeremy Allen White's performance, along with the rest of the cast, while speaking to host Jim Rotolo.

"He sings very well. It's a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting," Springsteen stated.

Springsteen also went on to compliment White's portrayal of his character and spoke about his time on set.

"Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He's got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he's just done a great job, so I've had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there," he added.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to be released on October 24, 2025.

