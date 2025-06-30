What is Raya? Perez Hilton reacts to Charlize Theron discussing her experience with the "celebrity dating app"

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to Charlize Theron's recent comments about her experience with the "celebrity dating app" Raya. On June 30, 2025, Hilton shared a clip of Theron criticizing the app during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, with the caption:

"HA! Charlize Theron hasn't had much luck with celebrity dating app Raya because dudes keep lying about the same dumb thing!"

The context of Hilton's comment stems from Theron's latest interview with Andy Cohen. On June 26, 2025, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress confirmed rumors that she was on Raya app but admitted she hadn't actively used it.

"I don't do anything with it," she said.

According to its Apple App Store description, Raya is an app with an exclusive community only accessible to Apple users—typically high-profile individuals, celebrities, industry leaders, and internet personalities. While it started as a dating platform, it has since evolved to include professional networking features.

Despite Raya's highly selective admission process, Theron shared that her experience with the app had been underwhelming. She revealed that a friend had signed her up for it, leading to just two disappointing dates.

"A friend put me on it. I went on two dates… Because every guy has a Burning Man picture. And they're, like, a CEO, like, of nothing. And they're all, like, into fitness… Then you meet with them, and they're not. They just say it up front," she explained.

She further expressed frustration over the number of people misrepresenting themselves on the app and bluntly added that she didn't "like" using it.

Charlize Theron slams Jeff Bezos $50M wedding and addresses the state of global affairs during a fundraiser event

Charlize Theron (Image via Getty)

Charlize Theron recently addressed the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former news anchor Lauren Sánchez during a fundraiser. The Oscar-winning actress publicly slammed the billionaire couple's lavish celebrations, which concluded in Venice on June 28 and were estimated to have cost a staggering $50 million (as per the New York Post dated June 30, 2025).

Theron made her remarks about the Amazon founder's wedding while hosting the fifth annual Block Party for her nonprofit, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). The event, which supported the health and safety of South African youth, took place on the same day the wedding celebrations wrapped up.

Speaking on stage at the fundraiser, The Old Guard star took a jab at Bezos and Sánchez's nuptials. Joking about not being invited to the event, she quipped:

"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that's OK because they s**k and we're cool" (as per The Hollywood Reporter).

Theron then thanked her guests for "taking the time to be a part" of the charity event, "especially when the world" felt like it was "burning." With a shift in tone, she added that it truly was burning.

With her voice turning solemn, Charlize Theron then addressed the state of global affairs—particularly in the US—criticizing what she saw as a disturbing regression in human rights.

"Here in Los Angeles, in the US, and across the globe, we're moving backwards fast... Immigration policy has destroyed the lives of families, not criminals; women's rights are becoming less and less every day; queer and trans lives are increasingly being erased; and gender-based violence is on the rise. This isn't just policy, it's personal," Charlize Theron said.

Charlize Theron is currently filming the Netflix thriller Apex in Sydney, Australia. She also recently starred in the 2025 movie The Old Guard 2 on Netflix, reprising her role as Andy.

