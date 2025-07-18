“She died in my arms”: Kate Beckinsale mourns the tragic death of her mother

Kate Beckinsale revealed that her mother, Judy Loe, died in her arms on the night of July 15, 2025, following a long battle with stage 4 cancer. In an Instagram post shared on July 17, she wrote,“She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering.”The actress explained that she felt “paralysed” with grief and was unable to move from the place where it happened. The announcement was made public ahead of the official record being released.She began the post by stating,“I don’t want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record.”Beckinsale added that she had not selected the best images or videos to share, as she could not bring herself to go through her phone. She expressed her regret to friends of her mother who may have learned about the news online.Judy Loe had been privately battling stage 4 cancer since 2024. Her diagnosis came shortly after the death of her husband, director Roy Battersby. Beckinsale had shared updates and photos over the last year, but the severity of her mother’s condition had not been made public until now.Kate Beckinsale shares final moments with Judy LoeKate Beckinsale posted images with her mother, Judy Loe in remembrance following her passing. (Imagw via @katebeckinsale)Kate Beckinsale posted a series of personal images from Judy Loe's life, including scenes from her early acting career and recent hospital visits. She said,&quot;I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life ,the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly...&quot;She described her mother’s final days as filled with “immeasurable suffering.” Despite this, Judy Loe continued to show concern for others and never complained. In her tribute, Kate Beckinsale noted that her mother's death came just before her own birthday. She added that she had not yet been able to look through all her photos and videos due to the grief.Judy Loe was an established British actress who studied at the University of Birmingham. She began her career in the 1970s, appearing in the rock musical Hair, and later featured in shows such as Edward the Seventh, Casualty, General Hospital, and Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life. Her final screen appearance was in a 2024 episode of Fool Me Once.Judy Loe was a major figure in Kate Beckinsale’s life following the sudden death of her father, actor Richard Beckinsale, in 1979. Judy later married director Roy Battersby, who died in January 2024.Kate Beckinsale opens up about her mother’s illness and support View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn earlier updates, Kate Beckinsale shared photos of her time spent at the hospital with her mother, including a video where she sang Bye Bye Love by the Everly Brothers at Judy Loe’s bedside. She explained that her mother had formed close friendships during her teenage years and had remained in touch with those friends throughout her life.Kate Beckinsale said she wanted those friends to be part of her mother’s final days, even if only through the music they once sang together. In her Instagram caption, she wrote about the impact those relationships had on her mother, describing them as current and meaningful even in their seventies.Beckinsale also reflected on the loss of her stepfather Roy Battersby and her biological father Richard Beckinsale. She previously shared that finding her father's body at the age of five had a lasting impact on her. The trauma of losing both father figures has remained with her, and she said the recent loss of her mother had been one of her greatest fears.She concluded the Instagram tribute by writing,“Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry.”As of now, Kate Beckinsale has not announced any funeral or memorial arrangements. Her recent posts suggest she is taking time to process the loss privately.