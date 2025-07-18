Are Samantha Beckinsale and Kate Beckinsale related? All about the ‘Underworld’ actress’ family as she mourns her mom Judy Loe’s death

English actress Kate Beckinsale announced the death of her mother and veteran TV actress Judy Loe, on July 15, 2025, after a battle with stage 4 cancer. Judy was 78. Kate took to Instagram to share the news:

“I don’t want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother’s death certificate, and it will soon become public record. She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering,” the ‘Underworld’ actress wrote in a lengthy caption.

Her post was accompanied by a carousel of images of Judy Loe from over the years, be it in her characters, with family, or recently in the hospital.

Kate Beckinsale, who is the only biological child of Judy Loe and her first husband and late actor Richard Beckinsale, apologized for not picking the “best photos” or the “best videos” as she was unable to “go through my camera roll yet.”

Kate is also the half-sister of actress Samantha Beckinsale, the daughter of Richard Beckinsale and his first wife Margaret Bradley.

She continued, “I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralyzed. Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend.”

Kate Beckinsale wrote that the “vastness and huge heart” of her mother touched a lot of people who loved her dearly. She also described Judy Loe as “brave” and “forgiving,” who chose to see the “good” in everyone.

“The world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear. Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five, and I am here. Oh, my Mama… I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry,” the caption ended.

Exploring the family of Kate Beckinsale amid her mother Judy Loe’s demise

Kate Beckinsale was born Kathrin Romany Beckinsale in July 1973 in the Chiswick district of London to Judy Loe and Richard Beckinsale, who married in 1977 when their daughter was four.

Richard was famous for his roles in the 1969 British soap Coronation Street and the BBC sitcoms Porridge and Rising Damp.

In October 2021, Kate appeared on Howard Stern’s show and mentioned that her dad was immensely famous in the 1970s and appeared in “two or three of the most iconic comedies of the period and everybody loved him.”

Likewise, Judy Loe was noted for her roles in the rock musical Hair, the 1970 show Ace of Wands, General Hospital between 1978-79, and 1983's Monty Python's The Meaning of Life.

Her other significant features include the Yorkshire Television sitcom Singles and a recurring role in The Chief from 1990 to 1993.

Kate Beckinsale has an older half-sister named Samantha Beckinsale (born in July 1966) from her father’s previous marriage to Margaret Bradley.

Samantha is best known for her film and TV roles, including in London’s Burning, Time After Time, Holby City, and Duck Patrol, among others.

In March 1979, when Kate was five, her father passed away in his sleep from a heart attack at the age of 31. Before that, in 1977, she made her screen debut as a child actor on This Is Your Life.

Speaking about her experience during her 2019 interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Kate stated:

"I was a guest. Nobody was excited about me!... My dad was a very well-known English actor, mainly in comedies."

Subsequently, when the Serendipity star was nine, Judy Loe began dating British filmmaker and producer Roy Battersby, and eventually, the mother-daughter duo moved in with Battersby and his four sons, and the kids grew up together.

It was much later, in 1997, when Kate Beckinsale was 24, that Loe and Battersby tied the knot. The couple remained together until he died in January 2024 from a “brief period of illness” at the age of 87.

Over the years, Kate Beckinsale shared a close relationship with Judy Loe. She paid tribute to her mother in July 2023 on Loe’s birthday and on March 11, 2024, celebrating the UK’s Mother’s Day.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s sh*t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. Happy everything, mama. Your fight for joy, despite also welcoming tears, is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram back then.

The Pearl Harbor actress also paid tribute to her late father in a 2019 post on Instagram, where she wrote:

“40 years is a lot of missing. Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind. Lots of love xx.”

Earlier this year, in January, on the death anniversary of Roy Battersby, Kate Beckinsale shared about grief and loss.

“Finding my father’s dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life. Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever,” the now-51-year-old wrote.

She also mentioned it felt terrible to have been present during both deaths and “unable to prevent either,” adding that the second time around, she tried with “every single thing” she had, but it was still not “enough.”

Kate Beckinsale is herself a mother of a daughter named Lily, born in 1999, who she with her ex-boyfriend and Welsh actor, Michael Sheen.

They dated between 1995 and 2003. Kate was also briefly involved with comedians Matt Rife and Pete Davidson.

She was married to American director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2019 and parted ways due to "irreconciliable differences."

