General Hospital recap (July 16, 2025): Drew threatened Portia, while Michael had to make a difficult decision 

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which aired on July 16, 2025, Port Charles is filled with secrets, people are taking desperate measures, and simmering resentments. In the recent episode, the dramatic events centered around Michael Corinthos, Drew Cain, Willow Tait, Nina Reeves, and the ever-present shadow of Sonny Corinthos's empire.

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television series. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex dynamics of the most powerful and influential families of the fictional town, namely, the Quartermaines, the Corinthos, the Spencers, and a few more.

Here's everything that happened on General Hospital on July 16, 2025

Drew's Deceitful Plot Against Michael

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Drew Cain’s cunning plan revolves around his ruthless machinations against Michael Corinthos. His plan involves desperate measures to gain custody of Willow’s children. He blackmailed Portia Robinson to alter with Michael’s blood report.

Though Portia denied doing anything that might hinder Michael’s custody of his children. But Drew made his way through his dubious actions.

This move sets the stage for an explosive and spiraling feud between Michael, Drew, and Willow, who seems to be aware of Drew's plan and desperate to gain custody herself.

Custody Battles and Emotional Farewells

The episode of General Hospital featured some emotional farewells and difficult choices. Jason Morgan filled in Danny on the latest with Daisy Gilmore, which led to emotional goodbyes as Sasha prepared to leave town with Daisy.

This was clearly because of the danger posed to Michael and Sonny. Michael was thinking about joining Sasha and leaving Port Charles with Daisy, Sasha, Wiley, and Amelia, which he believed was the only way to protect the children.

However, Tracy Quartermaine would not allow Michael to leave and demanded that he stay in Port Charles. Her strategy was also working as she was trying to get Jason to not meddle with her plans to get Sonny out of town, highlighting yet another reason for her hatred toward the head of the Corinthos family.

At the General Hospital, a tense encounter between Michael, Sasha, and Willow unfolded. Willow, desperate to see her children, was rebuffed by Michael, who blamed her for Wiley's distress and informed her that he had rescheduled the visitation hearing for another three months.

Willow's pleas were met with Michael's firm insistence that she fix her life, starting with leaving Drew, a demand she refused. Later, a distraught Willow found solace in Drew's promises that they would soon have what they needed to gain custody of the children.

What else happened on General Hospital

Elsewhere, in Port Charles, Kai went to Portia’s office to apologize for his actions in the past, which have led to differences between her and Curtis Ashford. Meanwhile, Curtis was confronted by Stella Henry about a "hit piece" on the mob boss Sonny Corinthos.

Somewhere, Nina Reeves, seemingly under some invisible influence, offered to help Curtis with his media attacks. Although Cynthia planned these attacks, Curtis suspected that Drew was the one pulling the strings behind her actions. Curtis, reflecting on Nina's past relationships with Drew, indicated that a betrayal, part of fulfilling some deeper plan, was needed to escape the conflict and terrain that surrounded them.

