General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 14 to July 18, 2025)

The weapons will be drawn and sides chosen on General Hospital during the week of July 14, 2025. This comes in the wake of Natalia's death, which hints at the arrival of a mob war. Meanwhile, Daisy's danger may force her parents to make decisions that will affect more lives than intended. Elsewhere, the newest WSB agent, Josslyn, is set to make a move as required.

The previous week on General Hospital saw Willow being revealed to be baby Daisy's stalker. While she acted in vengeance to punish Daisy's parents with separation anxiety, it drove Sasha to plan to relocate away from Port Charles.

Meanwhile, the feud between Brook Lynn and Lulu escalated after the latter's son asked questions about Britt. While BLQ called her nemesis a hypocrite, young Rocco sent a mail to Liesl Obrecht, introducing himself as a grandchild. However, Dante forgave BLQ after she apologized.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Drew intercepted Jacinda and coerced Curtis to do his bidding. Kai confessed to both Curtis and Trina. As such, Trina broke up with him. Meanwhile, Sidwell poisoned his son against Sonny while the latter planned revenge, keeping Marco as collateral.

The long-running ABC soap hints at many affected lives in the upcoming Sonny-Sidwell war on one side, and WSB's mission with Professor Dalton on the other.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

3 General Hospital storylines to watch out for between July 14 and 18, 2025

1) Natalia's memorial service will see the start of the Sonny-Sidwell battle

The week of July 14, 2025, on General Hospital will see Marco at his mother's funeral. At the service, he may invite some people other than his father. His guests may include his boyfriend, Lucas, and his boss, Alexis. He will likely invite Kristina and his father's friend, Lucy. While Sidwell mentions Sonny being behind Natalia's death, the mob boss may arrive at the service unexpectedly.

This will likely make Marco angry and abusive towards Sonny. However, Alexis may defend the mob boss, leaving Marco surprised. As he questions his employer, Alexis may explain that Sonny will never hurt Blaze's mother, since Blaze was Kristina's friend.

Meanwhile, Sidwell will try to stoke his son's anger towards his enemy. As such, he may ask Marco not to get swayed by others' opinions. However, Sonny Corinthos will likely show his power at the event, leading to much chaos and fireworks.

2) Michael will have a big decision to make that affects his children and others

After Sasha decided to move away for Daisy's safety, Michael confessed to feeling bad about staying away from his newborn daughter. Although he promised to support Sasha in every choice she made for Daisy, he requested her to go with Jason's protection to a location, so far undisclosed to the General Hospital viewers.

The upcoming week may find the loving father considering relocating with Sasha and Daisy. However, since he has sole custody of Wiley and Amelia, he may take the children along.

If Michael decides to leave town with his children, Willow will be devastated. As such, she may be seen pleading with him to change his decision. Whether she reveals her role in Daisy's stalking remains to be seen.

3) Josslyn will have some heavy-duty action coming up

As General Hospital fans already know, Josslyn pretended to break up with Vaughn to push him closer to Emma. Vaughn was also seen getting friendly with Emma after Joss's fake fight. While Anna got suspicious about Emma's new friend, Emma stole a master key from him.

Emma will likely use the key to break into the professor's lab. Since Vaughn's assignment is to thwart Emma's attempt to blow up Professor Dalton's project, he will try to keep her away from her mission. Meanwhile, he may realize that Emma has the key and share the intel with Joss.

As such, Joss may jump into action to stop Emma from accessing Dalton's lab. That may lead to some tussles and surprises for everyone. Whether the WSB duo is able to stop Emma from exposing Henry Dalton remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Anna will look into Vaughn and may find worrisome news. Elsewhere, Jason will look into Dalton and his project, and may find links connecting Josslyn with WSB.

Stay tuned to General Hospital every weekday to catch the drama surrounding Professor Dalton, while Michael's decision shakes up many lives.

