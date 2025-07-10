General Hospital recap (July 9, 2025): Sasha makes an exit plan, while Catly warns Willow & Sonny

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which aired on July 9, 2025, fans witnessed more drama happening on Port Charles. As Sasha decided not to let Daisy out of her sight, Ric asks Elizabeth out. On the other hand, Drew appreciated Kai for giving him a heads up. Meanwhile, Felicia has found Jacinda's whereabouts, and Trina admired Ava. A lot happened in the previous episode of General Hospital.

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families, including the Cassidines, Spencers, Quartermaines, and a few others.

Here's everything to know about what happened on General Hospital on July 9, 2025

Is Sasha planning an Exit Plan?

Yes, since the day Sasha brought her daughter home, strange things have been happening; she shared this with Cody as well. Recently, things took a turn when Daisy went missing. However, later she was found in the basement where she had not been earlier. In this episode, she remarked that she will not leave Daisy with anyone and will not let her out of her sight.

She further talked to Michael that she plans to leave Port Charles, as strange things are taking place with her daughter here. Upon hearing this, Michael got upset and reassured that he wouldn't let anything happen to them.

Carly warns Willow

At the General Hospital, Carly ran into Willow and warned her to stay away from Wiley. Previously, Willow showed up unannounced at the Metro Court at the same time as Wiley. This upset Michael; however, in the recent episode, Carly warned her to stay away from her grandkids, and if she attempts anything like this any further, she will ban her from the Club.

Further, Lucas approaches Carly and seeks help. Since Lucas has developed a soft spot for Marco Rios, Natalia's son. Who was also spotted at Charlie's Pub when it caught fire, Lucas, who is aware of Sonny Corinthos's ambiguous nature and thinks that Sonny might come after Marco, seeks protection for Marco, as Carly is close with Sonny.

What happened at Sonny's place

Elsewhere, at Sonny's place, Jason arrived with some intel. He informed Sonny that the bodies of two of Selina Wu’s men had been discovered at the harbor. Jason also mentioned that Dante would likely come asking questions after this. Sonny, however, finished the thought, putting the pieces together himself. He concluded that it was Sidwell who orchestrated the fire at Charlie’s Pub, hired Selina’s men to shift suspicion onto her, and then had them eliminated to ensure no one could trace anything back to him.

Sonny remarked that the fire almost killed Kristina, though she is fine physically, but she was traumatised. He further remarked that this won't go unanswered; he added that if someone goes after his child, their child would have to pay. To which Jason told that he had already made arrangements for Marco, and he just needs to say the words. However, their conversation is interrupted by Carly. When Sonny asked the reason for her visit, she replied with,

"I am here to stop,another one of our children being killed"

What is happening with Drew

On the other hand, in Port Charles, Felica brought exciting news for Curtis that she knows about the whereabouts of Jacinda. Jacinnda was a h**ker hired by Nina to drug and manipulate Drew.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Drew thanked Kai for giving him a heads-up about Curtis's plan, and Kai thanked him for providing him with an internship so valuable internship.

Further on, General Hospital, Willow tells Drew about what happened at the hospital; she told him about Carly's warning and that she'll ban her from the club if this happens again. Drew reassures her, but at the same time, he requests she not do this again.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

