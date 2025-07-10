What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (July 10, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital airing on July 10, 2025, Michael Corinthos is ready to take action to stop Sasha Gilmore Corbin and baby Daisy from leaving Port Charles. At the same time, Drew Cain receives an important package that could give him the upper hand in a growing conflict.

Ad

Viewers can also expect fallout from Kai Taylor’s recent confession, which creates more tension with Curtis Ashford. Stella Henry tries to help Curtis and Portia fix their struggling marriage, but Portia’s meeting with Jordan Ashford turns cold and uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, Sonny and Carly argue about a dangerous mob situation, and Josslyn Jacks is put on the spot by Emma Scorpio-Drake, who wants answers about her recent breakup.

Ad

Trending

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 10, 2025

Michael fights to keep Sasha and Daisy in Port Charles

After Sasha expresses that she wants to leave town with Daisy to keep her safe, Michael doesn’t agree. He wants to protect Daisy; he doesn’t think running away is the answer. Michael plans to make a deal with Sasha to keep her and Daisy in Port Charles, and if she doesn’t agree, he might even threaten to fight for custody.

Ad

Curtis lashes out after Kai’s betrayal

Recently on General Hospital, Curtis was caught off guard when his plan to bribe Jacinda didn’t work because Drew stepped in and stopped her. On Thursday, Curtis finds out why, as Kai admits he was the one who warned Drew.

Ad

Already frustrated by his failed plans, Curtis gets angry at Kai for interfering in things he doesn’t really understand. Meanwhile, Trina might soon learn that Kai has been hiding even more.

Drew gains leverage with a mysterious delivery

Drew Cain on General Hospital has been quietly trying to stop Curtis’ sneaky plans, and he gets an important package at just the right time. Whatever’s inside could give him an advantage, maybe some new information or something useful for legal action. It’s not clear yet if Kai helped make this happen or if someone else is involved, but it puts Drew in a stronger position.

Ad

Stella steps in as Portia and Jordan clash

Stella on General Hospital notices trouble in Curtis and Portia’s marriage, so she tries to give Portia advice to help fix things. But Portia still faces challenges. When she talks to Jordan, the conversation is tense and uncomfortable. Even if Portia tries to make peace, Jordan doesn’t trust her and thinks she might have hidden motives.

Ad

Marco draws a line while Carly warns Sonny

At the hospital, Marco talks to someone about the threats he’s been getting and says he might take legal action if it doesn’t stop. Meanwhile, Sonny thinks about going after Jenz Sidwell more aggressively, but Carly steps in and asks him to back off. Lucas had already asked Carly to calm Sonny down, so she could try to stop things from getting more dangerous.

Ad

Emma questions Josslyn amid manipulation games

Josslyn’s breakup with Vaughn has people talking, especially since the two of them are still playing games behind the scenes. Emma questions Josslyn, wanting to know what’s really going on.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More