General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 7 to 11, 2025

Reactions and retaliations are set to erupt in General Hospital's upcoming plot as the town gears up for more action during the week of July 7, 2025. While the mystery surrounding Sasha's baby deepens, she will have Michael by her side. Meanwhile, Rocco is desperate to know the truth, leaving Lulu uncomfortable and Brook Lynn surprised.

The previous week on General Hospital saw Port Charles reeling from the shocking news of Natalia's death after she exposed the shady investments to BLQ. On the other hand, Sidwell set fire to Charlie's Pub, endangering both Kristina's and Marco's lives. However, he framed Selina for the crime.

Natalia's death put Sonny on the list of persons of interest. While he tackled DA Turner's questions, Tracy tried to convince Gio to break ties with the mob boss. Elsewhere, Danny and Rocco found a file on the latter's questionable birth details, leaving the teenager aghast. However, Emma advised him to get to the truth.

The long-running ABC daily soap will present multiple arcs revolving around birth stories. This includes Gio's birth and his rapport with his biological family, Rocco's birth ambiguity, and baby Daisy's stalker.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Vital arcs to look out for between July 7 and 11, 2025

Monday, July 7: Horror and anger stew in town

After being questioned by her son, Lulu will be left furious, especially since Rocco will continue to feel upset and remain unconvinced. Meanwhile, Giovanni may need a new approach to his trust in Sonny after Tracy's warnings and could seek out Carly for answers.

Crime will take on a new perspective on General Hospital, with Sasha horrified as she feels Daisy is in danger. Elsewhere, Commissioner Anna will meet Sidwell for questioning but will likely return empty-handed. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Cody may discuss some clarifications.

Tuesday, July 8: Situations demand clarifications and actions

Lulu's anger will drive Brook Lynn into a corner. However, she will clarify that she never meant to tell Rocco about his birth story. Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Dr. Portia will have a long chat. Liz may probe into Portia's issues, offering help.

Elsewhere, Cody will take his seduction plan to the next level, while Ava Jerome may share her feelings with Nina Reeves. She may even have doubts about the whole situation. At the same time, Cody's father is slated to patch up two people romantically.

Wednesday, July 9: Some assurances make their way in

Midweek on General Hospital will see Felicia contacting Curtis with some news. She may have connected with Jacinda and arranged to bring the escort back to Port Charles. Meanwhile, Drew may ask Willow to plan her moves cautiously, as that would affect their future.

Elsewhere, Ric Lansing will reach out to Elizabeth with a friendly offer. Whether Liz accepts his invitation remains to be seen. At the same time, a worried Lucas will meet Carly. He may act to help Marco and request her to find out Sonny's role in Natalia's death.

Thursday, July 10: Advantage over enemies

After Kai's caution, Drew is prepared for Curtis's plan. He may intercept Jacinda before she reaches Curtis. However, Kai will brief Curtis about the situation, which may include Drew's move. On the other hand, Emma confronts Josslyn, though whether she wants to ask about Vaughn or Dalton remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Jordan will disbelieve Portia's assertions about her relationship. Meanwhile, Michael will chalk out some stipulations. This may concern Willow's claims about their children or may involve baby Daisy.

Friday, July 11: Disappointments and confusions galore

The weekend on General Hospital brings setbacks and frustrations. After a distressing discussion with Josslyn, Emma will need her grandmother's support and comfort. Meanwhile, Tracy will warn Detective Chase about the volatile conditions about to come. Elsewhere, Trina will be seen blowing her top. She may stumble upon Kai's betrayal.

Meanwhile, Lulu will discuss her predicament with her mother, and Laura may be able to give her sound advice. At the same time, Rocco is slated to take a decisive step. Whether this lays the foundation for actor Kelly Thiebaud's return remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital during the week of July 7, 2025, to catch Rocco in action and Drew's next sinister move.

