What happened to Natalia Ramirez on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Natalia Ramirez is on her exit journey on General Hospital, almost a year and a half after she arrived in town. Played by Eva LaRue, Natalia was portrayed as a homophobic mother to Blaze. Her constant interference in her daughter's life and her inability to accept her daughter's choices made her an unpopular character with fans. It was later revealed that she was mobster Sidwell's former spouse and Marco's mother.

While LaRue joined General Hospital as a guest actor, her character was upped to a recurring role, and she continued in the soap for almost 16 months. However, as the actor told Soap Opera Digest that her character failed to gain public sentiment, even when the writers tried to turn her around.

She explained how General Hospital viewers were not impressed with the story arc of Natalia's romance with the town's mob boss. Even when she supported him through his heart issues, the relationship looked limpid. In January 2025, disclosure of her secrets about her past marriage with Sidwell destroyed her relationship with Sonny.

General Hospital: Natalia Ramirez's story arc

After her initial hiccup in settling in Port Charles, Natalia Ramirez tried her best to accept Blaze and Kristina's relationship. Things turned for the better when she joined Deception and looked into its affairs. However, Blaze left town while Natalia befriended Sonny Corinthos.

Her friendship with Sonny took a romantic turn on General Hospital. She helped him during his diagnosis of a heart ailment. However, criminal mobster, Jenz Sidwell arrived in town to do business with Deception. Natalia met him secretly, letting fans know that they were a divorced couple.

Moreover, she promised to keep his shady past hidden if his deals with Deception were above board. While Sidwell promised to keep his side of the deal, she continued to pester him about his illegal methods, while urging Deception to sign with him.

Soon, Sonny learned that she is Sidwell's former wife, while Marco is her son. Unable to trust her, Sonny broke up with her. On the other hand, Jason informed the Deception ladies, and they decided to let her go from the company. A disappointed Natalia was seen drinking and trying to reconnect with her son.

Natalia's exit plot on General Hospital

June 2025 on General Hospital saw a drunk Natalia arrested. However, ADA Turner offered her immunity in exchange for all intel on Sonny. Natalia informed Sonny about this offer. In response, the mob boss offered her another deal. She would hand over all evidence to him while he would settle her abroad in Belize.

However, Natalia violated the secrecy of her deal and told about Sonny's mismatched records to Brook Lynn. She also informed her son, Marco Rios, about her deal with Sonny. While the mob boss made detailed plans to settle her abroad, Natalia realized she would be cut off from her family and friends.

An upset Natalia landed at the church where Sonny's granddaughter, Daisy, was to be christened. She had a tearful conversation with Sonny on Monday's episode, dated June 30, 2025. Sonny had her taken away, instructing his men to make her board the plane.

However, Natalia popped numerous pills and consumed alcohol while packing. She tried to text Marco, but her son failed to understand her drunken gibberish. The episode saw her pass out on the couch due to a drug overdose.

As Eva LaRue hinted in her interview with Soap Opera Digest, this was her exit arc. Whether Natalia dies or lands in a facility is as yet unknown. However, LaRue's departure was confirmed when the soap's executive producer, Frank Valentini, wished her for her upcoming projects in a statement to Digest.

Meanwhile, catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Willow's wedding to Drew faces hurdles and Sonny vows revenge.

