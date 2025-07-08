General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 9 to July 18, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Circumstances are leading to a major clash in General Hospital's upcoming episodes as Sidwell plots to corner Sonny in diverse ways. After Natalia's unexpected death, he will manipulate Marco to join his goal. On the other hand, Drew is slated to win an advantage over Curtis. Elsewhere, Cody is set to take his plan to the next level.

Ad

The previous episodes on General Hospital found Natalia unresponsive due to an alcohol and drug overdose. This left Sonny under the police spotlight and Marco inconsolable. With no evidence against Sonny, he was let go.

On the other hand, Sidwell arranged to set Kristina's business on fire. He framed Selina Wu, who skipped town promptly. However, the mobster was shocked to know that Kristina and Marco might have been hurt at the site.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Rocco found the file connected to his birth among Brook Lynn's papers. The teenager questioned his mother about his origin story and his connections with Dr. Britt. After explaining the situation, an angry Lulu slapped BLQ for hurting her son. The latter pointed out her hypocrisy, referring to Lulu's interference in Giovanni's birth history.

Elsewhere, an unknown stalker is targeting baby Daisy, which may cause her grave danger in the future on the long-running ABC daily soap.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Groundwork for mob war is laid

Ad

As Sonny Corinthos predicted, the town is slated to face major violence from mob wars. General Hospital fans already know, Sonny turned down the offer to sell. In retaliation, Sidwell hurt his enemy by hurting his family. He was behind the fire at Charlie's Pub.

However, he directed Anna towards Sonny when the Commissioner turned up for preliminary interrogation. Meanwhile, Sonny is set to avenge his daughter's attack and will not mind having Marco as collateral.

Ad

However, Marco Rios may turn out to be a new player in the feud. He may play a more active role in attacking Sonny. At the same time, Lucas may reach out to Carly to tone down Marco's pain. However, if Marco goes to the dark side, Lucas will break up with him.

General Hospital: Drew gets an edge over his enemy

Since Kai had overheard Curtis's plan to get Jacinda, he blurted it out to his employer. Meanwhile, Curtis waited for the escort to turn up in town. The upcoming episodes will see this arc moving ahead with Felicia reporting updates about the escort.

Ad

Ad

However, a prepared Drew will likely make a faster move than Curtis. He may intercept Jacinda and threaten her to play the game as he directs. Alternatively, Drew may secretly record Curtis and Jacinda talking to use as leverage later.

Meanwhile, Kai may feel guilty about putting Curtis in the wrong situation. He may reveal his deeds to Trina's father, leading to Trina's wrath.

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 7 to July 11, 2025)

Ad

General Hospital: Cody and Ric make moves

Kristina planned to break up the blackmailing duo, Ava and Ric. As such, she paid Cody to seduce Ava. Cody started by returning Ava's glasses and helping her set up the art pieces in her gallery. He will continue to pursue the gallery owner. He may offer himself for work and as a companion.

This will possibly please Ava, particularly since she knows Ric is keeping secrets from her. On the other hand, Ric met Elizabeth a few times at the hospital since she resumed work. He will continue to woo Liz and flirt with her, now that Lucky is gone.

Ad

Ad

The upcoming episodes will find Portia noticing Ric's advances towards Liz after he invites Liz on a date. Whether the future rift between Ava and Ric gives respite to Alexis from their extortion remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Rocco will make a reckless decision

A disturbed Rocco has been digging for information about Dr. Britt Westbourne. After learning his birth history from his parents, he approached Jason for more information on his surrogate mother. After learning that Britt is dead, he may want to avoid his parents.

Ad

Convinced that his parents never meant to have him, if not for Dr. Britt, he will likely escape from home. While it is too early to predict where he will land, the soap's spoilers hint at Giovanni's involvement in searching for him. Gio may deliver him to his parents, humbling Dante further.

Also Read: General Hospital family tree, explained

The other story arcs on General Hospital include Sasha's concern, Emma's disappointment, Josslyn's ploy and Michael's offer to Willow. Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to find out about Michael's terms and Rocco's predicament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More