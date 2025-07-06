General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 7 to July 11, 2025)

According to the Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers, in the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from July 7 to July 11, 2025, things will get dramatic in Port Charles, New York. Spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos and Jenz Sidwell's rivalry will get worse after Kristina Corinthos-Davis ends up facing grave consequences.

Nina Reeves, Willow Tait's mother, will try her best to stop Willow from hastily marrying Drew Cain Quartermaine, and in the process, she might end up spilling secrets of her past to her as well. In addition to these developments, Brook Lynn Quartermaine will talk to Cody Bell about her feud with Lulu Spencer.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025

1) The mob lords of Port Charles, Sonny Corinthos and Jenz Sidwell, will end up fighthing with each other

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025, spoilers reveal that the rivalry between Sonny Corinthos and Jenz Sidwell, two formidable mob lords, will get worse. Spoilers reveal that this will happen due to the grave danger that Katherine Corinthos Davis and Natalia Ramirez had been put under.

Sonny Corinthos will end up retaliating and Jenz will also not be one to back down. Spoilers reveal that Marco Rios will end up being in a lot of pain following the demise of Natalia Ramirez and Sidwell will end up blaming Sonny and hatch a plan to make him pay.

Sonny will have suspicions of his own regarding Marco and the rescue that he had pulled off at the pub. Meanwhile, Kristina will move forward with the Ava Jerome plan and try to make sure that Cody Bell ends up seducing Ava.

2) Nina Reeves will try to prevent her daughter Willow Tait from marrying Drew Cain Quartermaine and in a desperate attempt might also end up revealing secrets about herself

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital reveal that Drew Cain Quartermaine will try his best to hurry and finalize his wedding nuptials with his partner Willow Tait. However, Willow's mother, Nina Reeves will be desperate to prevent her daughter from marrying him since she did not approve of him and the way he behaved with the residents of Port Charles.

Earlier on the show, Nina Reeves had engaged in a casual fling relationship with Drew. But she had kept the fact from Willow when she got into a relationship with him. Spoilers reveal that in an attempt to stop Willow, she may end up spilling the secret about her past to her as well.

3) Brook Lynn Quartermaine will have a conversation with Cody Bell regarding her rivalry with Lulu Spencer

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Brook Lynn Quartermaine will talk to Cody Bell about dropping her feud with Lulu Spencer. Spoilers reveal that Brook will say that somebody has to be the bigger person and she will want to move on.

Brook will be unaware that Rocco is all set to rip into Lulu after finding the file that she had on him.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

