General Hospital weekly update (June 30 to July 4, 2025): Natalia dies tragically, while Rocco learns the truth

This past week on the daytime soap opera General Hospital was filled with twists and turns. Things heated up, quite literally, when Charlie's pub caught fire. Meanwhile, Natalia's death raises questions and places Sonny Cirinthos among the circle of suspects. Later, Michael Corinthos and Willow argue once again over their kids, while Rocco grows suspicious and discovers the truth about his birth.

This week, Port Charles was rocked by traumatic events and shocking revelations that are bound to shift the power dynamics on the fictional island.

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in American television history. The show's plot revolves around the complex lives of its most powerful and affluent families, including the Cassidines, Spencers, Quartermaines, and a few more.

Natalia's tragic death on General Hospital

The week on General Hospital kicked off with Daisy's christening ceremony, which brought everyone together. However, the scene turned dramatic when Natalia Ramirez showed up to talk to Sonny. He took her outside the church, where she was furious but had tears in her eyes. She confronted him about their future plans together, and he replied that he has a life here in Port Charles but has arranged everything for her in Belize.

Sonny then asked one of his men to escort Natalia to the hotel and later drop her at the airport. However, when Jason told Sonny that Natalia hadn't boarded the plane to Belize, things got intense. At the hotel, Chase arrived and saw a man leaving just before him. Inside, he found Natalia unconscious on the couch, with a side table littered with pills and alcohol. She was rushed to the ER but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This sudden death of Natalia left Chase wondering if it was really a suicide or something else. Meanwhile, Sonny was brought to the station and questioned about his involvement in the incident.

Was Sidwell behind Charlie's pub fire?

Yes, before Kristina entered the pub, two masked men spilled gas all over the floor. When she entered, she immediately smelled that something was off. Things took a fiery turn, quite literally, when a firebomb crashed through the window, causing a huge fire breakout.

As Marco was passing by the pub, he noticed the fire and went closer to see if anyone was in there. He rescued Kristina, and Dante quickly arrived at the scene. Later, when Sonny showed up, he was relieved to see Kristina safe and sound but grew suspicious after seeing Marco. The two were taken to the hospital, where Marco learned about his mother Natalia's death.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, at Wyndemere, Alexis went to have a conversation with Sidwell. However, when she heard about the fire, she rushed to check on her daughter. Meanwhile, after Alexis left the mansion, Sidwell made a phone call, revealing that he wanted the pub to be empty, confirming that he was behind the fire. It was later revealed that although Sidwell planned the fire, it was actually executed by Selina Wu's men, who were hired by Sidwell.

What else happened on General Hospital?

More drama unfolded on General Hospital at the Falconeri household when Rocco learned the truth about his birth. Rocco and Danny got their hands on Britt's file, which revealed that Britt is his birth mother. Later, when he met Emma at the club, instead of making up a story, she suggested that Rocco confront his parents about it.

Elsewhere at the Club, when Michael brought Wiley for a swim, Willow showed up to spend time with him. Michael did not appreciate the unexpected visit and cut Wiley's pool time short. At the pool area, he confronted Willow, telling her to stop showing up like this, as it might not be good for their kids' mental health.

Meanwhile, at the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy and Brook Lynn discussed Sonny's involvement in the criminal world, noting that the fire at Charlie's pub might also put Gio's life at risk. They further warned him to stay aware of the danger that might be surrounding him.

Interested viewers can watch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

