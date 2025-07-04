Why is General Hospital preempted today (July 4, 2025)? Explained

General Hospital is an ongoing American daytime soap opera that has been on air since April 1, 1963, on ABC. The soap opera is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York. The show follows the lives, relationships, and professional struggles of doctors, nurses, and residents working at General Hospital.

General Hospital is not broadcasting a new episode on Friday, July 4, 2025. It is replaced by a repeat showing of the November 27, 2024, episode that aired Lulu and Rocco's face-off. The reason is that ABC is choosing special Independence Day programming to honor the holiday. The next new episode will air in its usual weekday time slot on Monday, July 7, 2025.

General Hospital is preempted on July 4, 2025, on account of Independence Day

General Hospital is preempted on Friday, July 4, 2025, as ABC continues its long-running practice of adjusting daytime programming to celebrate the national holiday. Rather than releasing a new installment, the network will air a special repeat of an episode that originally aired on November 27, 2024.

This rerun is packed with cliffhangers, offering a memorable viewing experience for fans. The episode features Kristina breaking down publicly, while Lulu enjoys an unexpected reunion with her son Rocco—one of the most highly praised scenes from late 2024.

Meanwhile, Liz and Lucky confront the rogue Cyrus Renault. Maxie supports Sasha at a critical moment, and Spinelli is caught off guard by unexpected developments. Although some viewers might be disappointed not to see a new episode, the rerun serves as an appropriate fill-in on this holiday.

General Hospital returns to its standard schedule with a new episode on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 1 PM CST.

What are the recent developments on General Hospital?

In the past few weeks, Port Charles has been rife with tension. One central arc revolves around the Charlie's Pub fire, with detectives Anna and Chase closing in on Sidwell, the prime suspect. Their sense of urgency grows as Kristina is thought to be in peril, prompting immediate police action and public concern.

Meanwhile, Sonny becomes more unstable. He threatens revenge against ADA Jennifer Turner, who has a hidden agenda of her own. Concurrently, Michael is still recovering from injuries he sustained in the fire. He is also coping with psychological trauma on top of his physical wounds, as his conflict with Willow over custody of their children takes center stage.

Another significant development centers on Trina. She confronts Kai after suspecting that he shared politically sensitive information under false pretenses tied to Drew’s internship. This raises questions about loyalty and integrity in their relationship.

At Deception, Maxie uncovers a critical business secret amid ongoing power struggles. Sonny’s investment and Sidwell’s involvement also put the company’s future at risk. Meanwhile, Dante seeks to make amends with Jason.

In casting updates affecting storyline trajectories, Eva LaRue’s Natalia exited following an overdose arc that claimed her life. Jonathan Jackson’s Lucky Spencer departed after Elizabeth rejected his proposal. These exits promise emotional fallout and pave the way for evolving plots in the coming weeks.

Looking ahead, Kelly Thiebaud returns in July 2025. Although it is not yet confirmed, she will probably reprise her role as Dr. Britt, since in yesterday's episode, Rocco discovered that Britt might be his mother.

