What is happening with Kristina Corinthos and her family on General Hospital? Plot details explained

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Kristina Corinthos-Davis was caught up in a tragic fire at Charlie's Pub. Elsewhere, Alexis was seen confronting Sidwell, and Sonny was tied up in a web created by Natalia.

Ad

The character of Kristina Corinthos-Davis was introduced on the soap opera in 2002, and over the years, several actors have portrayed the part. Currently, Kristina Corinthos Davis is being portrayed by Kate Mansi, who took up the part in 2023.

Currently, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sidwell may be behind the fire that breaks out at Charlie's Pub, possibly as retaliation against Kristina's father, Sonny, for refusing to sell his waterfront property.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Ad

Trending

Here's everything to know about Kristina Corinthos-Davis and her current plot on General Hospital

Ad

Kristina Adela Corinthos-Davis is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Introduced in 2002, Kristina has always found herself torn between the contrasting worlds of her powerful yet volatile father, Sonny Corinthos, and her principled and protective mother, Alexis Davis.

At the time of her birth, Alexis did not reveal that she was the daughter of the mob boss Sonny Corinthos. However, when a young Kristina was diagnosed with leukaemia and required a stem cell transplant, her true parentage came to light.

Ad

Kristina has been a central character in several major storylines on General Hospital. One of the major story arcs of the character involves her role as a surrogate for her sister Molly and TJ Ashford. As Molly was unable to conceive, she asked if Kristina would be interested in being their surrogate.

However, as she carried the child, she got emotionally attached and refused to give up the child, which stirred up some major tension between the sisters. Unfortunately, the child died soon after birth.

Ad

Ad

In the June 30, 2025, episode, following Daisy’s christening, Kristina was at the Quartermaine mansion when she received a work-related call summoning her to the pub. Before her arrival at Charlie’s pub, unknown masked men had already doused the pub’s floor with gasoline. Just as Kristina arrived, a firebomb was hurled through the window, igniting the gasoline and setting the pub ablaze.

Elsewhere, Natalia went to meet Sonny at the church during the christening ceremony. There, she confronted him and lashed out, as he had decided to stay back in Port Charles and not give up his piers, thus still holding power. Natalia was furious that he had decided to stay back and not leave with her to start a new life. Sonny explained that he could not do that as he had a life here, but told her he had arranged everything for her in Belize.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, in the July 1, 2025, episode, Alexis went over to Sidwell's place to confront him. She implied that Sidwell might be the person behind the fire at Charlie's Pub, since Sonny refused to give up his position in Port Charles. The tension between the two powerful mob leaders might stir up some more tensions. It could also be because Sonny formed a relationship with Natalia, who was previously involved with Sidwell.

Natalia and Sidwell also have a son together named Marco, who has recently come to Port Charles.

Ad

Also read: What role does Adrian Anchondo play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More