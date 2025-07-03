What role does Lydia Look play on General Hospital? Character details explored

On General Hospital, American actress Lydia Look portrays Selina Wu, a powerful mob boss. The character of Selina Wu was introduced in 2015 as part of the Five Families, a criminal group in Port Charles. Lydia Look started appearing in the role regularly in 2020 and quickly became a fan favorite for her calm yet threatening portrayal.

Ad

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera. The show revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families of the fictional place, namely, the Corinthos, Quartermaines, Spencers, and a few more.

Here’s everything to know about Lydia Look's portrayal of Selina Wu on General Hospital

Ad

Trending

Selina Wu is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character reprised her role after she was away from the screen and came back to Port Charles in January 2025. Selina is the aunt of the notorious lab technician Brad Cooper. Upon her arrival in Port Charles, she meets with the mob boss Sonny Corinthos at the Five Families meeting.

Apart from being a part of the Corinthos Organization, by being a part of the Five Families. She also became a major investor at Deception Cosmetics after purchasing a large number of shares when it went public.

Ad

The character of Selina Wu has been involved in several major story arcs, particularly involving her interest in poker games. In the recent storyline of the character, Selina came back to Port Charles. Furthermore, Brad pays off his debt with the bribe money he got from Drew Cane for passing some important information about his drugging scandal.

In the current scenario of the General Hospital, there was a fire breakout at Charlie's Pub, which endangered Kristina's life. Sonny speculated that the person behind the fire was somehow connected to Jenz Sidwell. However, in the episode that aired on July 1, 2025, it was revealed that Jenz hired Selina's men. She confronted him and accused him of framing her in the situation.

Ad

Also Read: What is happening with Kristina Corinthos and her family on General Hospital? Plot details explained

Here’s a glimpse into the life of Lydia Look, the actor behind the character

Ad

Lydia Look is a Singaporean-American actress who was born on April 30, 1980, in Singapore. Lydia got married to Jen Kuo Sung in August 20025. The actress started performing on stage before moving to the big screen in the US. Lydia is respected for her commitment to her art and her deep cultural heritage, despite the fact that she keeps a large portion of her personal life private.

She became well-known for her portrayal of Selina Wu, a vicious mob boss on General Hospital, which she first played in 2015 and later returned to full-time. Lydia Look has starred in several movies and television shows outside of GH, such as Silicon Valley, All American, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Bold Type, and many more.

Ad

Look's voice acting in animated series and video games has also earned her recognition. Lydia has distinguished herself in both the drama and action genres thanks to her skill, versatility, and captivating on-screen persona.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More