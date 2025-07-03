General Hospital recap (July 2, 2025): Sonny named a person of interest as Marco mourns Natalia

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital (July 2, 2025) deepens the divide among Port Charles residents in the wake of the bombing at Charlie’s. Gio struggles with his identity, revealing to Emma his decision to walk away from music. Joss opens up to Vaughn about her motivations for joining the WSB, citing Sonny’s legacy as her driving force.

Meanwhile, Natalia’s death affects Marco, who believes Sonny is behind it. Anna questions Sonny, while Sidwell panics over the consequences of his actions. Tracy plans to expose Sonny’s involvement with Deception, much to Brook Lynn’s concern for Gio. With mounting tensions and mob threats, Port Charles teeters on the edge of another war.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Emma helps Gio face the truth about his future

At the new café, Emma spends time with her dog Outback when Gio arrives, upset and frustrated in Wednesday's episode of General Hospital. He accuses the dog of stealing his shoes, but Emma senses his real struggle stems from unresolved emotions about his parents.

Gio confesses that he is dropping out of PCU and giving up music, including his first-chair violin scholarship. He explains that his passion is gone, and music now feels like just another thing his family has taken from him. Emma urges him not to make any final decisions yet and reminds him of his interest in exposing Dalton’s animal testing practices as a new focus.

Josslyn admits her WSB mission is about Sonny

At Charlie’s, Joss meets with Vaughn and opens up about why she really joined the WSB. She says her former stepsister nearly died because of Sonny, just like Morgan and almost Michael. Joss believes Sonny brings destruction to everyone he touches and confesses that her true goal is to rise in the WSB to take Sonny down.

Vaughn warns her that idealists often become disillusioned. Still, he seems impressed by her determination. The moment turns personal as Vaughn kisses her, suggesting an upcoming connection between the two agents-in-training on General Hospital.

Marco is devastated by Natalia’s death

In today's General Hospital, Marco mourns over his mother Natalia’s body, blaming himself for not getting to her in time. He learns that she was found unresponsive at the Metro Court and that preliminary reports point to an overdose, though it is unclear if it was accidental.

Anna and Chase ask about messages Natalia sent before her death, and Marco says they were mostly incoherent. He believes Sonny is responsible, especially since Natalia was set to testify against him. Although there is no concrete evidence, Marco’s suspicion grows. Anna and Chase urge him to share any further details that come to mind.

Anna confronts Sonny with evidence linking him to Natalia

At Sonny’s place, he discusses the bombing and penthouse explosion with Jason, vowing revenge if Kristina had been killed. Anna arrives to inform him that Natalia is dead. Though Sonny claims they were not close, Anna presents photos of his bodyguard speaking with Natalia before she died and then disappearing.

She reveals Natalia was about to turn on Sonny legally, which now seems suspicious. Based on this, Anna names Sonny a person of interest and takes him in for questioning.

Tracy plans to expose Sonny, but Brook Lynn worries about Gio

At the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn tells Tracy that Deception may be in legal trouble due to a clerical error involving Sonny’s financial team. Tracy does not believe it was a mistake and plans to go to the DA with the information. Brook Lynn hesitates, worried Gio will hate her for turning on the one family member he still trusts.

Tracy insists this is the best way to protect Gio from Sonny’s influence. Just then, Chase arrives with news of the bombing and Natalia’s death. This prompts Tracy to declare that Gio must be kept away from Sonny in this episode of General Hospital.

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

