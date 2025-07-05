General Hospital weekly preview sees Lulu explode, Sasha horrified, and Drew raise the stakes in Port Charles drama

Volatile atmosphere and widespread mistrust overwhelm the General Hospital plot during the week of July 7, 2025. As Sasha's newborn faces danger from an unknown stalker, she will need to stay very alert. Elsewhere, Lulu is angry about Rocco's questions. Meanwhile, Drew gets the upper hand over his nemesis.

Ad

The past couple of weeks on General Hospital saw DA Turner trying to use Natalia to get to the town's mobster. While Sonny arranged for Natalia to settle abroad, the latter felt dejected and consumed pills and alcohol. Her unexpected death landed Sonny Corinthos under the radar.

Meanwhile, Sidwell organized a fire at Kristina's restaurant. However, he framed Selina for it. As the latter skipped town, a shocked Sidwell learnt about Kristina and Marco's presence at the site of the fire. Following this incident, Tracy tried to take Gio away from the mob boss, while Lulu asked Laura to cut ties with him.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, BLQ got the file on Rocco's birth but decided against giving it to the teenager. However, Rocco and Danny read the file, with the former questioning his mother on his birth scenario. More confusion and complications threaten to riddle the town on the long-running ABC daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Lulu's wrath erupts

Ad

Thursday's episode, dated July 3, 2025, found Rocco questioning his mother about Britt. This comes after the teenager found the file with his name, but with another birth certificate having a different baby and mother's name listed. Following Emma's advice, he decided to confront his mother about his birth controversy.

The upcoming GH episodes will find Lulu trying to explain the situation leading to Britt's involvement in Rocco's birth. Moreover, Dante may also support Lulu's story. While the teenager will remain unconvinced, he may admit that he got the file from Brook Lynn's table.

Ad

This will enrage Lulu. She will confront her enemy about the latter's dirty move, leading BLQ to deny the accusations. Meanwhile, Rocco will likely want to dig out the truth. He may think of reaching out to all people connected with his birth story and find out about Britt Westbourne.

General Hospital: Sasha's baby has more ordeals coming up

Ad

Since her courtroom birth, baby Daisy has been facing problems. The issues started with a baby switch scenario at the hospital. This was followed by unexplained events at home, leaving Sasha baffled. From starting her mobile to a change of clothing, incidents involving Daisy worried Sasha.

The soap's spoilers suggest more shocking events await the newborn, leaving Sasha terrified. Whether that suggests Daisy's abduction or someone's presence in her vicinity remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: I firmly believe that baby switch on General Hospital isn’t an accident — it’s a setup

General Hospital: Drew grabs an advantage over his enemy

GH fans may remember that Kai overheard Curtis and Portia's argument. He also heard Curtis's plan with Jacinda. After taking up the job at Drew's office, Kai blurted out the secret to his employer. This kept Drew a step ahead of his enemy.

Ad

Ad

The upcoming episodes will see Felicia informing Curtis about the latest situation with Jacinda. Having located the whereabouts of the escort, she may assure him about Jacinda's return to Port Charles. However, Drew may disrupt Curtis's ploy. As such, the Congressman will hold the trump card in his battle with his friend-turned-enemy.

Meanwhile, something will provoke Trina. Whether she finds out the triangle between her parents and Jordan, or learns about Kai's betrayal, remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 7 to 11, 2025

Tune into General Hospital every weekday to catch the upcoming drama as baby Daisy's stalker is exposed and Drew torments Curtis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More