What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (July 7, 2025)?

Monday’s episode of General Hospital marks the return of fresh drama following Friday's repeat broadcast. On July 7, 2025, emotions run high as Rocco demands the truth from Lulu about Britt Westbourne’s role in his birth, leading to a major family confrontation.

Sasha is also set to make a chilling discovery, potentially linked to her mysterious stalker. Meanwhile, Carly opens up to Gio about Sonny’s complicated life, and Cody and Brook Lynn intend to clear the air after recent tensions.

As the mob feud intensifies, Anna grills Jenz Sidwell, who continues to dodge questions and point fingers. Sonny, on the other hand, shares his damage-control strategy with Laura Collins. With confrontations, revelations, and rising danger, Monday’s episode promises high-stakes drama across Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 7, 2025

Rocco confronts Lulu in Monday's General Hospital

Following Thursday’s cliffhanger, Rocco pushes Lulu for answers after discovering Brook Lynn’s research file, which mentions Britt Westbourne. Rocco directly confronts Lulu about Britt being his biological mother and demands the full story behind his birth.

Lulu explains the embryo theft and how she only later discovered the truth. Despite her insistence that this does not change anything, Rocco lashes out over having been kept in the dark. Lulu realizes that Brook Lynn’s file, found by Danny, triggered the confrontation, setting up a heated fallout between Lulu and Brook Lynn later in the episode.

Brook Lynn seeks closure with Cody

While chaos unfolds at Lulu’s, Brook Lynn takes a step toward peace by talking with Cody. She expresses a desire to let go of the tension and move on, possibly referencing their shared past and recent cooperation to uncover the truth about Gio.

Their discussion allows them to acknowledge mistakes. The conversation helps ease awkwardness between them, setting the stage for a reset in their dynamic amidst the current family drama on General Hospital.

Sasha’s horrifying discovery

Elsewhere, Sasha makes a disturbing discovery, suggesting her mystery stalker has escalated their behavior. Unlike previous mind games like switching Daisy’s onesie, Monday’s incident is portrayed as more serious and possibly threatening.

The language used in the teasers points to a development that goes beyond psychological manipulation, potentially endangering Sasha’s safety. This discovery could serve as a turning point in the stalking arc, intensifying the urgency to identify and stop whoever is targeting her.

Carly and Gio discuss Sonny’s dual nature

Carly opens up to Gio about the complexities of Sonny’s life in this episode of General Hospital. She acknowledges the dual sides of Sonny, the protective, loving father, and the mob boss whose lifestyle brings danger.

Gio, still reeling from the recent revelations about his parents and family ties, seeks clarity. Carly’s honest reflections may help him process his feelings further. This scene also ties in with Tracy’s earlier warnings to Gio, reinforcing the threat Sonny’s world poses to those around him.

Anna presses Sidwell as Sonny talks strategy

Police Commissioner Anna Devane interrogates Jenz Sidwell, who dodges her questions and suggests she look to Sonny for answers. Despite his deflections, Anna remains skeptical, recalling what she witnessed of Sidwell’s actions in Africa.

Meanwhile, Sonny meets with Laura and suggests a plan to contain the escalating mob violence. Laura remains cautious, unsure if Sonny’s approach will work. This plotline keeps the focus on the unresolved conflict involving Sidwell, Sonny, and the broader criminal underworld in General Hospital.

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

