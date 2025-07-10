General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 10, 2025): Michael holds onto Sasha, Portia receives advice, and Marco issues a legal threat

Retaliatory moves are being set on General Hospital as the mobsters, politicians, and residents are ready with their counterattacks on their enemies. While Michael tries to talk Sasha away from her decision, Stella has a piece of sound advice for Portia. Elsewhere, Marco is gearing up for a legal war if threatened.

A YouTube channel, named General Hospital Preview, came out with a teaser video for the soap's episode to air on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The turmoil encompassing Port Charles is evident from the clip. Michael is seen addressing Sasha's decision to leave town, saying:

"I can't let you guys leave."

He may further reassure her about their daughter Daisy's safety. Meanwhile, Portia is shown receiving advice from the senior lady of the family, Stella, who tells her:

"You and Curtis need to remember what you mean to each other."

Whether this calms Portia's worries about her marriage remains to be seen. Elsewhere, Marco looks determined as he issues a warning:

"Keep harassing me. I will take legal action."

He may be targeting his remarks towards his father's enemy, Sonny Corinthos. Meanwhile, the other story arcs involve Kai's conversation with Curtis, Carly's concerns about her family, and Drew's next action on the long-running ABC daily soap.

General Hospital: Significant plot arcs to look out for on July 10, 2025

As the General Hospital spoilers tease, Sasha's alarm about her daughter's safety makes her want to leave town. However, Michael will put his foot down on her plan, despite promising to support her in every decision. He is seen refusing to let her leave with their baby girl. Further, to calm Sasha, he may guarantee their safety while under his watch.

The next frame in the YouTube teaser video shows Kai facing Curtis. The sportsman possibly came clean to Curtis about overhearing the latter's ploy and giving Drew a tip about it. However, the Aurora CEO asks him to stay out of a situation the young man has no clear idea about.

In the General Hospital teaser clip, the following scene sees Aunt Stella asking Portia to remember what she means to Curtis and vice versa. This comes in the wake of Curtis's disappointment over Portia's lies, and the couple may be headed for a broken marriage soon.

The next scene hints at the looming mob war in town as Marco Rios speaks emphatically on the extended microphone before him. He threatens that if anyone harasses him, he will take the legal route to go after them. Lucas is seen standing next to him following his talk with Carly on Wednesday's episode, dated July 9.

Meanwhile, Carly is seen confronting Sonny. She warns the mob boss that any escalation of the volatile situation would put everyone in danger. Carly may be referring to Sonny's plan to target Marco in retaliation for Kristina's brush-off with the fire sabotage.

The teaser video ends with Drew, as the Congressman queries that there must be something for him. He is possibly addressing Jacinda, asking for the intel the latter was supposed to hand over to Curtis. Threatened by Drew, the escort may play into his hands, derailing Curtis's plan.

Catch the upcoming episode on July 10, 2025, to find out about Sonny's revenge plan and Drew's sinister move on General Hospital.

