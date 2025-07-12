General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 14 to 18, 2025

Renewed resolutions will bring out fresh strategies on General Hospital during the week of July 14, 2025. While the feud between Sonny and Sidwell is expected to intensify with Natalia's funeral approaching, the town's politicians are likely to capitalise on the situation. Dante may reconcile with Brook Lynn, but will discover more shocking intel in the week. Elsewhere, Nina awaits unpleasant action ahead.

The previous week on General Hospital saw Sidwell poison his son against Sonny. In his anger, Marco found comfort in Lucas's support. Meanwhile, Carly urged Sonny to ensure everyone's safety. As such, Sonny asked Gio to stay away as they gave each other a tearful hug.

Elsewhere, Michael asked Jason to take Sasha and her baby to an undisclosed location. Meanwhile, Drew's move on Curtis, and Kai's confession about his role broke up the Trina-Kai pairing.

Other story arcs on General Hospital are also awaiting friction. While Lulu's enmity with BLQ is amping up, Portia finds herself jealous of Jordan. On the other hand, as per Kristina's plan, and executed by Cody, the situation between Ava and Ric is deteriorating. Meanwhile, Rocco has reached out to Dr. Liesl Obrecht, inviting more drama to the long-running ABC soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Daily episode spoilers between July 14 and 18, 2025

Monday, July 14: Unease at Natalia's funeral

The start of the week on General Hospital will see Natalia's funeral with the townspeople in attendance. Sidwell will likely try to blame his enemy for the untimely death of his former wife. However, Marco will be surprised to find his employer siding with Sonny. Alexis will explain the reason behind her opinion.

Meanwhile, Carly will be sad about Sasha's recent decision to leave town with baby Daisy. Elsewhere, Anna will reach out to Felicia and share her doubts about Vaughn. On the other hand, Emma may share the news of getting hold of the master key with Gio.

Tuesday, July 15: Faceoffs and frictions

Sidwell will need to take a step back as Sonny shows that he owns the town so far. This may be if the latter attends Natalia's funeral despite not being expected to. Meanwhile, Congressman Drew will make a sinister move as he threatens someone.

Elsewhere, Sasha may reach out to Nina. Whether she informs about her decision to leave or asks for help remains to be seen. At the same time, Willow is slated to receive disappointing news. She may hear about Michael's decision to support Sasha. If Michael plans to move the kids, it may be bad news for Willow.

Wednesday, July 16: Worrisome plans on the way

Drew will chalk out his ominous plan and share it with his trusted aides, who may feel concerned over the decision. Midweek on General Hospital will find Michael opening up about a major resolution. Whether he plans to take Wiley and Amelia, and move with Sasha, remains to be seen.

On one hand, Trina will open up to Josslyn about her broken trust in Kai. On the other hand, Stella may confront Curtis about Portia's worries. As the senior aunt advises him, he may try to evade the real issue. Elsewhere, Jason is slated for a difficult talk. This may be about Sasha and Daisy's moving. He may try to evade giving out the location as yet.

Thursday, July 17: More action coming up

The situation between Dante and Lulu is set to get more tense as Rocco's parents will have a blaming match. Meanwhile, Britt Westbourne's mother, Liesl Obrecht, will likely respond to Rocco's mail by arriving in town. Elsewhere, Sonny may be called for a sacrifice, which will put him in a dilemma.

Meanwhile, Josslyn will likely be called for her next move. While she will be ready to take action, Commissioner Anna may find out some hidden truth. This may be some intel on Vaughn, additional info on Professor Dalton, or Emma's plan. Elsewhere, Nina will face the unpleasant consequences of some of her past mistakes.

Friday, July 18: Surprises and setbacks

The weekend on General Hospital will find Dante slated to discover something that will shake him up. He may have a glimpse of Liesl as she lands in Port Charles. On the other hand, Jason will likely find himself in an unexpected situation.

Meanwhile, Anna will interrogate Carly. This may be either about Sonny's role in the current criminal scenario or about Josslyn's movements and assignments. At the same time, Portia will have a new plan of action. Elsewhere, Willow Corinthos may have a request. Whether she reaches out to Michael remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the upcoming drama as a character from the past returns to the show, causing more chaos.

