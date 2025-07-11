General Hospital recap (July 10, 2025): Michael agrees to Sasha's exit plan, while Carly lashes out at Sonny

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which aired on July 10, 2025, things took a turn when Jason agreed to Sasha's exit plan. Meanwhile, Carly lashed out at Sonny, and Gio was asked to stay away from Sonny for safety purposes. Fans witnessed plenty of drama unfold in Port Charles in this latest episode of General Hospital.

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in American television history. The show revolves around the complex lives of powerful and affluent families like the Cassidines, Spencers, Quartermaines, and more.

Here's everything to know about what happened on General Hospital on July 10, 2025

Did Michael agree to let Sasha leave Port Charles with Daisy?

Yes, in the recent episode of General Hospital, Michael was initially hesitant to let Sasha leave Port Charles. However, she was persistent about her decision, as she was afraid after all the mysterious things that had taken place at the Quartermaine mansion. When Michael insisted on leaving with her, she insisted he stay back for his kids, Wiley and Amelia.

Since he wanted to be safe and not leave without protection, he asked Jason to plan her departure details. When Jason arrived, Michael told him about what had been happening with Daisy since she arrived at the Quartermaine mansion. Jason agreed to accompany her, and they discussed possible options for her relocation.

He reassured Michael, who looked upset and even shed a tear in front of him, telling him that he understood the feeling of staying away from family for their good.

Why did Carly lash out at Sonny?

As seen in the previous episode of General Hospital, which aired on July 9, 2025, Carly came to Sonny's place while he and Jason were planning to take down Marco in response to the fire that nearly killed Kristina. In the latest episode, Sonny remarked that it would make him look weak if he didn't take any action. However, Carly urged him to stand down for the moment, as she believed it must be a trap set by Sidwell.

Gio overhears Sidwell's conversation with Anna

Further, Gio overheard a conversation going on between Sidwell and Anna where Sidwell told Anna to keep Natalia's case open. During their conversation, Sidwell remarked that Sonny planned Natalia's move to Belize and suggested she consider the possibility that Natalia took her own life, knowing what would happen to her there.

After eavesdropping on their conversation, Gio ran to tell Sonny what he had just heard. However, Sonny insisted that Gio stay out of it, warning that it might put his life in danger as well. Tracy also said the same, urging that Gio not get involved, or Sidwell might come after him too.

What else happened in Port Charles?

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Kai walked in to talk to Curtis about the tip Drew received regarding Jacind, which came from him. Later, Curtis remarked that he didn't need to explain anything to Kai but would have to explain it to Trina. Curtis also added that Kai doesn't really know Drew and should be wary of his real side.

Later, Drew and Curtis got into an argument in which Drew pressured him to publish an article about Sonny's alleged involvement in Natalia's death.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

