What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (July 11, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital airing on July 11, 2025, long-running conflicts and shocking secrets come to the surface, and several storylines take major turns. Viewers can expect a powerful episode that will leave many characters shaken and fans eager for more.

One of the biggest moments happens when Dante angrily confronts Brook Lynn after Rocco finds out a painful secret about his past. At the same time, Trina lets her anger out on Kai after feeling betrayed. Anna continues her secret mission with help from Isaiah, and Tracy issues a strong warning.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 11, 2025

Anna recruits Isaiah for her undercover mission

Anna on General Hospital keeps working undercover at the Brown Dog Bar and asks Isaiah Gannon to help by pretending to be with her. This gives her a reason to be there and keep an eye on Emma, who’s caught in the middle of Vaughn and Josslyn’s fake love triangle.

Anna is worried about Emma, who’s feeling more emotional lately, especially since she might have to give up her dog, Outback. Vaughn may try to help by offering to take the dog, all while trying to protect Emma from learning the truth about Professor Dalton.

Josslyn and Vaughn’s staged fight to protect Emma

To help protect Emma from some troubling secrets about her professor, Josslyn puts on another fake fight with Vaughn. She pretends to make him choose between her and Emma, but it’s all part of their plan. Vaughn will probably go along with it and act like he’s picking Emma, so he can stay close to her and keep her from getting too suspicious about Professor Dalton.

Dante confronts Brook Lynn over Rocco’s heartbreak

Dante on General Hospital is very upset after finding out that Rocco got hold of Brook Lynn’s research file, which revealed the shocking truth about where he really came from. Brook Lynn didn’t mean for Rocco to see it and had backed out of her plan, but it was too late.

Dante angrily confronts her, while Michael tries to calm things down. At the same time, Lulu tells Laura how much trouble Brook Lynn has caused in their family, and Laura promises to do something about it.

Tracy warns Chase as Brook Lynn’s feud escalates

Tracy on General Hospital gives a serious warning to Harrison Chase, telling him that Brook Lynn is starting to lose control, especially with her fight with Lulu getting worse. Tracy is worried that this drama could hurt Brook Lynn’s relationships and possibly cause bigger problems for her down the road. She thinks Brook Lynn’s past mistakes are finally coming back to haunt her.

Rocco’s shocking response stuns everyone

The shocking news about his embryo origins might be too much for Rocco to handle. He could make a bold and sudden decision, like running away to deal with everything on his own. If Rocco disappears, it would leave his parents and the Quartermaine family in a panic, making the situation even more emotional and intense.

Trina rips into Kai over betrayal

Trina gets angry with Kai after finding out he told Drew about Curtis’ secret plans. She feels hurt and betrayed, so she lashes out at him. This fight might destroy any trust or connection they still had. Meanwhile, Portia and Curtis have another argument, and their troubled marriage seems to be falling apart for good.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More