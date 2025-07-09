General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 9, 2025): Sasha feels hurt and Ric reaches out to Liz while Sonny and Jason clash

Situations are taking a turn towards impending mayhem on General Hospital as old flames reconnect, retribution is planned, and mistrust brews. The upcoming episode on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, will see Sonny furious about being attacked. While Ric's flirting will drive him to the next step, Michael may disbelieve Sasha's claim.

The previous few episodes of General Hospital saw the narrative build up to an impending mob war. While Sonny committed to Laura to control the violence in town, his enemy may be willing to go to extremes to destroy the mob boss. Meanwhile, Sasha found newborn Daisy's life in danger.

The promotional teaser video released by General Hospital Preview on YouTube shows Sasha alone in her fight for her daughter's safety. She asks:

"You think I am crazy, don't you?"

She is possibly talking to Michael as he questions Sasha's claims of some inexplicable events around Daisy. Meanwhile, Ric Lansing seems smitten by his former lover, Elizabeth. He is ready to offer her a date with the question:

"What are you doing tonight?"

Liz may agree to eventually go out with him. Elsewhere, Sonny vows payback for putting his child in danger. He warns:

"You come after my child, your child will pay."

He is possibly referring to Sidwell's attack on Kristina's business. Other arcs to watch out for on the long-running ABC soap are Drew's plan to derail Curtis's scheme, Carly's warnings to Willow and Jordan's wise decision.

General Hospital: Important story arcs to check out on July 9, 2025

The General Hospital Preview video for Wednesday's episode of July 9, 2025, opens with Jordan and Curtis. The ex-wife informs Curtis that she would stay away from him since that would be wise. She may be referring to her recent tussle with Portia over the man between them.

Elsewhere, Sasha questions Michael's trust in her. Since Chase hinted previously about Sasha's mental state, Michael Corinthos may look at her with concern. However, he will likely assure her of his trust in her.

The next scene shows Ric ready to take his interest to the next level. After flirting with Elizabeth, he will ask her to go out with him. Meanwhile, Drew informs Kai that he has formulated a scheme. After getting a tip from the latter, the Congressman will be prepared with a plan to counter his enemy. He hopes that it is successful.

On the other hand, he will also have a dialogue with Willow, cautioning her about upcoming problems. The next frame finds Carly confronting Willow. She warns her former daughter-in-law against unlawful actions. Initially, Willow may worry that Carly knows she is stalking Daisy.

However, the senior lady is talking about meeting Wiley at the pool. She will not let Willow get away with trying to manipulate Wiley's emotions. Meanwhile, Lucas will meet Carly with a request that may be about Marco's mother and Sonny.

The final scene in the teaser video sees a livid Sonny Corinthos spewing threats. He announces payback on whoever attacks his family to get to him. Sonny promises to hurt their children in return. He has Jason as his audience. Sonny is likely referring to Sidwell targeting Kristina. In retaliation, Marco may get hurt for Sidwell's crimes.

Tune in to General Hospital to catch the drama as Carly lashes out at Willow and Drew shares his plan.

