Who plays Wiley Corinthos on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character 

Wiley Corinthos is a central character in ABC's long-running daytime drama, General Hospital. Introduced in 2018, Wiley is the son of Michael Corinthos and Nelle Benson. After a dramatic baby switch at birth, Wiley was adopted by Brad Cooper and Lucas Jones under the name Wiley Cooper-Jones.

The truth about his parentage eventually came to light. He was reunited with his biological father and adopted by Willow Tait, Michael's wife and Nelle's twin sister. The role of Wiley has been portrayed by several young actors over the years.

Initially, twins Erik and Theo Olson played the character from his debut in 2018 until 2021. They were briefly succeeded by twins Caleb and Kyler Ends in 2021. Since December 2021, Viron Weaver has taken on the role.

Child actor Viron Weaver stars as Wiley Corinthos on General Hospital since 2021

Viron Weaver has been portraying Wiley Corinthos on General Hospital since December 2021, bringing his expertise to the role of Michael and Willow’s young son. At just nine years old, Weaver has made a significant impact on the show.

Beyond his work on General Hospital, Weaver is expanding his acting repertoire. He starred as Henry in the 2024 Lifetime thriller My Child Has My Doctor’s Face. Additionally, he took on the role of Charlie in the digital film Caution! Cute Baby Alert! on ReelShort, a project that allowed him to perform his own stunts and further demonstrate his acting range.

Wiley Corinthos' backstory on General Hospital

Wiley Quartermaine-Corinthos, born as Jonah Corinthos on July 29, 2018, is the son of Michael Corinthos and Nelle Benson. Conceived during a brief relationship in 2017, his paternity was confirmed in early 2018. Nelle endured a difficult pregnancy, marked by fainting spells, Braxton Hicks contractions, and a fall during a confrontation with Carly.

After giving birth, Nelle swapped Jonah with the deceased adopted son of Brad Cooper and Lucas Jones. The child was brought up as Wiley Cooper-Jones until February 2020, when the secret was revealed. The news shocked Michael, but he was finally reunited with his son, even when Nelle tried to leave town with him.

Michael renamed him Wiley Quartermaine-Corinthos and got full custody in August of 2020. Willow Tait, the twin sister of Nelle, married Michael and adopted Wiley in 2021. Wiley's childhood was unstable. He had heart surgery in 2020 for a congenital heart flaw.

He was kidnapped several times by Nelle, Julian Jerome, and Shiloh as well. Nelle tried to secure custody by marrying Hank Archer and Julian Jerome, but lost in court. Nina Reeves was then found to be Wiley's maternal grandmother and also contested for visitation rights, which resulted in court battles through 2022.

What is happening with Wiley currently on General Hospital?

Wiley Corinthos on General Hospital is in the middle of a big family crisis. As his mother is getting ready to move in with Drew Quartermaine, Wiley is fighting the thought of change. He is finding it difficult to deal with the divorce of his parents, Willow and Michael.

Wiley is still waiting for his family to be reunited when Michael gets better from his wound. While Willow believes Drew could be a positive father figure, Wiley may not feel the same. This might force Willow to reconsider her plans and focus more on her children’s emotional needs. As tensions rise, Wiley’s viewpoint could influence major decisions ahead for the Corinthos family.

