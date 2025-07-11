General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 11, 2025): Anna makes a proposition, Kai admits his betrayal, and Tracy gives Chase a heads-up

Preparations and psyching up are on the way on General Hospital's current plot as Anna plans to collaborate with Dr. Isaiah. With the atmosphere of Port Charles heated up for battles and betrayals, residents choose sides. As such, Kai has a confession for Trina while the latter's mother confronts her husband. Meanwhile, the Quartermaine matriarch has a caution for Chase about Brook Lynn's war.

Ad

A teaser video on YouTube, released by the channel titled General Hospital Preview, offers some snippets of the upcoming episode for July 11, 2025. The video finds Commissioner Anna asking for Isaiah's help. She says:

"Would you mind being my cover?"

While the doctor may be surprised by the offer, he may eventually jump into the plan. Meanwhile, Kai faces Trina with the confession:

"I told him what your dad was planning."

Ad

Trending

Ad

He is referring to the tip he gave his Congressman employer about Trina's father. Elsewhere, Tracy has words of caution for a visibly surprised Chase. She points out:

"I think your wife is deadlocked toward disaster."

She would want the dedicated husband to convince Brook Lynn away from her current actions and retaliations. The other arcs teased in the video include Dante charging Michael, Portia cornering Curtis and Josslyn putting Vaughn in a spot on the long-running ABC daily soap.

Ad

General Hospital: Significant plot arcs to watch out for on July 11, 2025

Ad

The teaser video on YouTube for Friday, July 11, 2025, opens with Commissioner Anna sitting down with Dr. Isaiah Gannon. The Commissioner is seen requesting the latter to cover her during one of her missions. She may be planning to go to the Brown Dog bar and would need someone with her as an excuse.

The next frame sees the mother-daughter duo, Laura and Lulu. Mayor Laura says they will not let someone get away with their actions. She seems to assure her daughter that BLQ's actions will be avenged soon. This may be about Rocco finding the file about Britt Westbourne on BLQ's table.

Ad

The following scene shows Josslyn offering Vaughn a choice between her and another person. She may be referring to Emma. This may be one of their fake fights to get Vaughn close to Emma. Meanwhile, the spoilers hint that Emma will need her grandmother's support soon.

Ad

The next General Hospital teaser scene finds Kai admitting his backstabbing. This will likely hurt Trina, and she will lash out at her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Portia tells her husband that she cannot help that she is not worthy of his high ideals.

Tracy looks out for her granddaughter's safety without interfering in the latter's war with Lulu. As such, she thinks it safe to get Chase on board since BLQ may be heading towards a crisis.

Ad

The last frame of the spoiler video shows a furious Dante questioning Michael about his son. Rocco Falconeri has likely come to a decision, and Michael helps him with it. As such, the teenager will leave his father worried as Dante accuses Michael while BLQ looks on tearfully.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 9 to July 18, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Tune in to General Hospital to catch the emotional drama as Rocco makes an impulsive move and Josslyn tricks Emma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More