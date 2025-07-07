Who is Finn Carr on General Hospital? Here’s everything you need to know

Finn Carr is slated for an exciting story arc in General Hospital's upcoming episodes, as his character uncovers the truth about his birth. The teenager joined the ABC daily soap in 2022 to play Rocco Falconeri. His portrayal of anguish over his comatose mother and his friendship with Danny and Scout received much appreciation from the show's fans.

Meanwhile, currently, the long-running show also includes Giovanni's adjustment issues and the ropes tightening around the town's mob boss, Sonny. The past few weeks of General Hospital revolved around Gio's parentage reveal, followed by Michael's custody settlement. Michael and Willow's hearing navigated a lot of drama, including Sasha giving birth to Michael's youngest child inside the courtroom.

While Gio abandoned his biological family over his birth story, Rocco's upcoming problems are related to Gio's. Since Lulu exposed the secrets of Gio's birth, Brook Lynn decided to bring out the controversy of Rocco's birth in exchange. This storyline is accelerating towards a big blowup, leading to the return of actor Kelly Thiebaud in the soap's plot.

A look at Finn Carr of General Hospital fame

Child actor Finn Carr was born in November 2008. At the age of five, he started his acting career with one episode of the television series Crowned. He followed this up with Hot in Cleveland in 2014. The year 2016 saw him appearing on Criminal Minds and Fuller House while voicing for the animated series, Peanuts.

After that, Carr was a voice artist for the animated movie, Klaus. His next major project was playing Jack Cooper in the series Alexa & Katie. After appearing in one episode of iCarly, Carr joined General Hospital as Rocco. In 2023, he also appeared in seven episodes of Pretty Freekin Scary as Brian.

What is Finn Carr's turbulent story arc in General Hospital?

Finn Carr's Rocco prayed beside his mother's hospital bed as Lulu lay in a long coma in 2023-2024 of General Hospital. During this time, his father, Dante Falconeri, had moved on to a relationship with Sam McCall. As such, Rocco lived with his father and Sam's children as a large family. This secured his loving bonds with Danny and Scout. He even loved Sam as a mother figure.

However, Sam's death after donating her liver to Lulu, and the latter's return to consciousness brought a mixed feeling within the teenager. While he was delighted to have his mother back, he was also incredibly sad for Danny, who lost his mother. He also witnessed his parents fighting over his stay.

Early May 2025, on the General Hospital, saw Danny convincing Rocco to attend a beach party meant only for college students. While alone for a brief period, a nervous Rocco started drinking to hide his anxiety. This left him unconscious with alcohol poisoning. As Danny and Gio tried to take care of him, Cody arrived to take the teenager to the hospital.

Dante was seen lashing out at Gio and Danny. He also blamed Danny's father, Jason Morgan, for the latter's lenient parenting. The Nurses Ball 2025 ended with the revelation that Gio is Rocco's paternal half-brother. As Giovanni cut ties with his biological family, Rocco reached out to his adult brother. He also took up a lifeguard's internship under Gio, along with Danny.

What is the current plot involving Rocco?

Since, Lulu investigated Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy with Dante and dug out Giovanni's birth story, the latter's life fell apart. Moreover, the friendship between BLQ and Gio also collapsed. This left BLQ bitter. To add to her wrath, Lulu refused to apologise for her interference.

As revenge, BLQ acquired files on Dr. Britt Westbourne. One of the files showed Britt gave birth to baby Ben, who was later named Rocco, and the mother's name was filled in as Lulu. While Brook Lynn decided not to use the file to hurt the teenager, Rocco and Danny saw the file and its contents without her knowledge.

Rocco asked for Emma's advice, and she urged him to find out the whole truth. As such, the teenager will confront his mother to ask about Dr. Britt's connection to him in his upcoming arc. Lulu will likely tell him the truth about the events surrounding his birth, with inputs and confirmations from Dante.

However, the General Hospital spoilers suggest that Rocco will continue to be upset with his parents for keeping this a secret from him. He may consider approaching someone else who would know the complete truth. The spoilers hint at Britt actor, Kelly Thiebaud's, return to the soap eventually.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch the emotional events playing out in Rocco's life.

