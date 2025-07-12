General Hospital weekly preview sees Natalia’s memorial erupt, Michael’s decision loom large, and Nina pay the price

Situations are taking a different turn on General Hospital's upcoming episodes for the week of July 14, 2025, after Sasha's plan to move to a safe location with baby Daisy. This may provoke Michael to make some decisions of his own. Meanwhile, Natalia's memorial service will see intense drama. Elsewhere, Nina's actions will likely come back to bite her.

The past few weeks on General Hospital saw a surge of unexpected events in town. While Michael's custody battle ended with his win, he and Sasha were also blessed with the birth of baby Daisy. Meanwhile, Turner tried using Natalia to get to Sonny. As the mob boss arranged for a new life for Natalia, the latter abused drugs and alcohol, leading to a sudden death. This set the groundwork for a mob war as Marco sided with Sidwell.

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn's revenge plan blew up with Rocco finding his birth file and questioning his mother about Britt Westbourne. Despite receiving answers to all his queries, the teenager proceeded to contact Britt's mother, Liesl Obrecht. At the same time, Lulu and BLQ fought over the matter. Elsewhere, Curtis's plan to bring down Drew failed, thanks to Kai's tip to his employer. As a result, Trina broke up with Kai.

The long-running ABC daily soap follows the complicated relationships of Port Charles residents every weekday.

General Hospital: Emotional scenario at Natalia's funeral

As General Hospital fans know, Natalia died of a drug and alcohol overdose on Monday, June 30, 2025. While Sonny was brought in for initial interrogation, he was exonerated due to a lack of connecting evidence. Meanwhile, Sidwell stoked Marco's anger against Sonny, lining him up as his aide.

On the week of July 14, 2025, Natalia will be remembered during her memorial service. While Marco will likely arrange for the ceremony, he will invite his father and a couple more guests. His guests may include Lucas, Lucy and Kristina. Alexis may accompany Kristina.

The soap's spoilers hint at Sonny arriving at the funeral unexpectedly. While Alexis will defend the mob boss, the latter will have an upper hand in the situation. Sidwell may want to act crafty while Marco will be enraged to find his mother's killer at her funeral.

General Hospital: Michael makes a grave decision

Recently, Sasha discovered some weird actions surrounding baby Daisy. While Chase thought postpartum was working on her, Michael believed her concerns. As such, when Sasha decided to leave town with Daisy, he requested Jason to take her to an undisclosed location.

The soap's spoilers suggest Michael will inform his parents about Sasha's decision, leaving Carly saddened. However, later he may consider accompanying Sasha to stay near Daisy. He may also want to take Wiley and Amelia along.

Meanwhile, Sasha may reach out to Nina. Whether she informs about her plan to move away or has something else to share remains to be seen. On the other hand, Willow will have a request to make before the weekend. She may learn about Michael's decision and ask him to reconsider.

General Hospital: Nina's past may return to haunt her

Nina has been reluctantly siding with her daughter through the latter's messy divorce and custody battle. While she tried to pull Willow away from Drew, she was unable to do so without opening up about her affair with the Congressman. Meanwhile, she orchestrated Drew's public humiliation using Jacinda and Ketamine.

The upcoming episodes will likely find Nina in a spot. Now that Drew has Jacinda under his control, he will likely learn about Nina's role in his Ketamine drama. He may confront Nina about her actions.

On the other hand, Sasha is slated to meet her before she leaves Port Charles. As such, the latter may apologize for revealing her pregnancy details to Ric. Sasha may forgive her since that did not affect any of her plans. Alternatively, she may warn Nina about revealing her secret affair to Willow.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out Nina's predicament in the upcoming episodes, while Michael's major decision is revealed.

