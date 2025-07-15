General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 16 to July 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Past is gearing up to revisit Port Charles residents in the upcoming weeks of General Hospital's storyline. While Natalia Ramirez exited the soap's plot due to her untimely death, Liesl and Britt may return to town in a few days. Elsewhere, the battle between the mobsters is heating up as Sidwell employs sneaky ways to get to Sonny while the latter engages in straightforward pushback.

Ad

The past couple of weeks on General Hospital saw Willow secretly stalking Daisy and even taking her away for a brief time to scare her parents. As Sasha freaked out, she decided to leave town. Michael accepted her decision with the request that Jason take her to a secure place.

Meanwhile, the feud between Lulu and Brook Lynn turned bitter after Rocco found his birth file with Britt Westbourne's name on it. After he questioned his parents and Jason, he sent an email to Liesl Obrecht introducing himself. Meanwhile, Dante forgave a repentant BLQ, but Lulu ranted against her to her mother.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, while Drew blackmailed Curtis into publishing an article in Aurora incriminating Sonny for Natalia's death, Sidwell poisoned his son against the mob boss. At the same time, Sonny realized that Sidwell was behind the fire at Kristina's workplace and wanted to use Marco as collateral to teach the culprit a lesson.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Drew turns nasty towards Nina

Ad

Ad

Recently, Drew intercepted Jacinda's meeting with Curtis and is holding the escort's evidence. He may have learned that Nina was behind his Ketamine drama. As such, he will possibly lash out at his former lover. He may corner Nina into doing his bidding. However, what he has in mind is as yet unclear.

Meanwhile, Sasha will meet Nina soon. She may inform her about her decision to leave or ask for a favor. If Sasha figures out Willow's role in Daisy's brief disappearance, she may tell Nina to take care of Willow's mental health. Whether Nina will be in a position to help Sasha remains to be seen.

Ad

On the other hand, Drew will provide comfort to Willow when she comes complaining about Michael. He may assure her of a deserving reply to Michael Corinthos.

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 14 to July 18, 2025)

General Hospital: Rocco's birth story spills out of control

Rocco has already asked his parents for clarification about Britt Westbourne and her connection with him. He, then, asked Jason about Britt. The teenager followed this up with a comforting chat with his grandmother on being loved by his parents. Despite all this, he contacted Dr. Obrecht with a self-introduction.

Ad

Ad

Dante may discover Rocco's email and freak out. Whether he confronts his son over this remains to be seen. The upcoming episodes of General Hospital may find Liesl Obrecht returning to town to meet Rocco Falconeri.

Meanwhile, the soap's spoilers suggest that Jason will catch a glimpse of Britt at the airport, leaving him shocked. Whether the Kelly Thiebaud character Jason sees is Britt-back-from-dead or there is a twist remains to be seen.

Ad

General Hospital: Sonny faces a tough choice

With Sonny eager to teach Sidwell a lesson, he has some dangerous plans up his sleeve. As such, he had Jason hold Marco hostage as he threatened his enemy. However, knowing the family-loving mobster, he may not go too far to hurt innocent people.

Carly Spencer may remind him of his vow to keep his family safe. As such, she may ask him to temporarily leave Port Charles to lie low on a private island. Carly's worry stems from the recent life-threatening incidents with Michael and Kristina. She may also worry about little Daisy's safety. For the sake of his loved ones, Sonny may seriously consider the option.

Ad

General Hospital: Anna senses Vaughn's connections

Ad

On Monday's episode, dated July 14, 2025, Anna looked into Vaughn's background. She received his clean character and conduct feedback. As Brennan had guessed, Commissioner Anna realized that Vaughn was too clean to be true.

Anna will likely realize that Vaughn is a WSB agent. She may also connect WSB with Professor Dalton. She may feel that, as an agent, Vaughn has been assigned to investigate the professor. However, she may not realize that WSB is protecting Dalton's project and Vaughn is enabling him. Whether Anna finds out Josslyn's role in WSB remains to be seen.

Ad

Meanwhile, Emma has the master key and may attempt to enter Dalton's lab. Josslyn and Vaughn will likely scramble to thwart the attempt. Whether Dalton's cloning project has a connection with actor Kelly Thiebaud's return is unclear as of now.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 14 to 18, 2025

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the unexpected drama as Jason is shocked to see Britt, and Sonny makes a decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More