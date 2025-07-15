General Hospital recap (July 14, 2025): Sonny confronts Sidwell, while Willow receives some shocking news

The recent episode of General Hospital aired on July 14, 2025. From high-stakes warfare to personal skirmishes in the bedrooms, the soap opera ensures every minute is thrilling, cementing its status as a daytime television staple where families clash, secrets surface, and justice is pursued in a complex web of interconnected destinies.

Ad

GH is the longest-running daytime television series in America, which first premiered in 1963. The soap opera has been on air for more than six decades, which makes it the official longest television series in the world.

Here's everything to know about what happened on General Hospital on July 14, 2025

Ad

Trending

Sonny, Sidwell, and Marco Kidnapping

The war between Sonny Corinthos and Jenz Sidwell continues unabated, with devastating consequences. Natalia Ramirez's memorial service is the highlight of the episode, and it serves as an explosive battleground for the warring sides. Jason Morgan is shown to be holding Marco Rios hostage, an action presumably ordered by Sonny.

Lucas Jones frantically looks for Marco but discovers his hotel suite empty. Sonny makes a dramatic appearance at the memorial in Marco's place, leading to a standoff with Sidwell during which Sonny says,

Ad

"You got your son into this, get him out!"

Alexis Davis attempts to convince Marco that Sonny is not a murderer and elucidates the complex layers of loyalty and deception on the line. This kidnapping is a bitter extension of their ongoing feud, both being ruthless in their pursuit of power and revenge.

Willow, Michael, and custody battles

Ad

The on-again, off-again custody battle over Wiley and Amelia is an ongoing source of heartache and stress for Michael and Willow. At General Hospital, Isaiah Gannon sees tension between Lucas and Willow Tait and pushes them into an uncomfortable alliance. Willow releases frustration on Michael Corinthos, who, along with Carly Spencer and Sonny, discusses Sasha Gilmore Corbin's departure from Port Charles with Baby Daisy.

Sonny, concerned for his granddaughter's safety, provides protection, but Michael justifies Sasha's exit, seconded by Jason, especially after Daisy's vaccinations have been planned. Michael's resolve to shield his children from Willow's declining mental health and fixation on Drew is evident as he takes extreme measures seriously to prevent her from gaining custody. Willow confronts Michael outside General Hospital, demanding to know what he has done, indicating Michael's strategic moves to limit her access to the children.

Ad

Emma, Professor Dalton, and the animal testing reveal

Emma Scorpio-Drake's run-in with Professor Dalton takes a dark turn. When Dalton protests about the treatment and the dog, Outback, near the pool, Emma assists him since he did not get the research assistant position. Emma subsequently learns that Dalton has a questionable background of animal testing and plans to expose his unethical conduct.

Jason's shocking encounter on General Hospital

Jason Morgan has a startling encounter at the airport. Having just left Sasha and Daisy, he is then surprised when he notices a woman who looks just like his deceased ex-girlfriend, Britt Westbourne. This potential return or doppelganger scenario is an enormous cliffhanger, providing teasers of surprise twists and leaving the stage clouded with mystery over Jason's already complex existence.

Ad

Lulu Spencer and the Britt Westbourne problem

Lulu Spencer gives Jason Morgan a stern warning, telling him not to breathe a word about Britt Westbourne to Rocco Falconeri again. Jason vows to consider her warnings. Later on, Alexis asks for Lulu's help to uncover the author of a smear article on Sonny, once again pulling Lulu deeper into the tangled mess of Port Charles politics and games of power.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More