What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (July 15, 2025)?

The episode of General Hospital airing on July 15, 2025, might just be one of the most explosive hours of the summer. Several front-burner storylines will feature shocking twists, as Sonny Corinthos intensifies his war with Jez Sidwell by issuing a hostage ultimatum involving Marco Rios.

Ad

Meanwhile, Drew Cain is done being nice to Carly and delivers a savage warning about Michael's lack of compromise—and the consequences that will follow. Lucas Jones is also furious, blaming Jason Morgan for Marco being taken, setting up a very emotional confrontation.

Willow Tait's custody action just suffered another crushing blow, leaving her devastated and desperate for help. As if that's not enough, it now seems Tracy Quartermaine is back in the mix with her next potential scheme.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for General Hospital.

Sonny turns up the heat on Sidwell on General Hospital

Sonny Corinthos is officially fed up with Jenz Sidwell's creeping takeover. After Sidwell's arson attack on Charlie's Pub almost took Kristina's life, Sonny took matters into his own hands and kidnapped Sidwell's son, Marco.

Ad

Sonny holds all the cards, making it clear Sidwell needs to back off if he ever wants to see Marco again. With the upper hand, Sonnly will let Sidwell know that he holds Marco's fate—and that his son will only come home safe if Sidwell plays ball.

Marco's calls for help to his father fall on deaf ears for now, as Sonny exploits this kidnapping to regain ground and move the power back in his direction. Whether this strategy ends the turf war or escalates it remains to be seen.

Ad

Drew makes a ruthless promise about Michael on General Hospital

Drew Cain has turned a corner, and he's no longer interested in negotiating. His target now is Michael Corinthos, and he doesn't mince words when he tells Carly that Michael's unwillingness to compromise will bring him a level of misery he can't even imagine.

This warning comes just after Drew approved a print exposé from Aurora Media connecting Sonny to Natalia's death, likely sinking Sonny's waterfront property interests and hurting Michael by extension.

Ad

Ad

Drew's increasingly aggressive tactics indicate he is playing a long game with no room for second chances. Carly might try to play the mediator, but Drew has decided, and Michael is going to feel the full brunt of it.

Lucas accuses Jason of Marco's disappearance on General Hospital

Lucas Jones is in a panic after Marco Rios goes missing. Knowing how quickly things can turn violent when Sonny is in play, Lucas jumps right in, confronting Jason Morgan.

Ad

He thinks Marco is being used in Sonny's war against Sidwell, and he is furious that Jason did nothing to stop it. He makes it clear, if anything happens to Marco, the blood will be on Jason's hands.

As Lucas grows increasingly worked up and Jason is stuck in the middle between loyalty and accountability, this confrontation could lead to significant repercussions, whether for Marco's safety or for Lucas's access to Sonny's world.

Ad

Tracy may have a scheme in progress on General Hospital

Tracy Quartermaine is back in her element, scheming from behind the scenes. She is starting to pitch a new idea, but frankly, it is anyone's guess who the target is or what the plan might be. But with Tracy, anything is possible.

Ad

Whether it is about money, power, or family leverage, nothing she does is ever as it seems, and her schemes typically have larger, long-term implications.

Willow deals with another legal setback on General Hospital

Willow Tait is dealt yet another blow, possibly concerning her attempts to get an order for visitation with Wiley and Amelia. Some whispers around Port Charles suggest that there may be either an order in place or some sort of legal limitation, and Willow thinks that Michael may have something to do with it.

Ad

The heavy emotional burden becomes too much to bear, and she has yet another breakdown, this one witnessed by Sasha and Daisy. Willow reaches out to Drew during this crisis, probably looking for legal counsel, or maybe someone who can understand the pain of being cut off from family. Her hold on sanity appears to be slipping incredibly quickly, and those around her are starting to see.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More