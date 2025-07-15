General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 15, 2025): Drew threatens Carly, Tracy makes a proposition and Sonny lashes at Sidwell

Port Charles readies itself for the first round of mob clash on General Hospital, as the storyline finds enemies face-to-face. This is in the wake of the fire at Charlie's Pub, Daisy's stalking and Natalia's unexpected death. While Natalia's funeral service may turn out to be the initiation of a battleground, Michael's problems are far from over. Willow's dark side and Drew's bullying may drag the custody battle into the muck.

Ad

The YouTube channel, named General Hospital Preview, has released the teaser for the episode for July 15, 2025. The video finds Drew trying to intimidate Carly. He is seen saying:

"His refusal to compromise is going to cause him more misery than you could ever imagine."

Evidently, Drew's words are aimed at cautioning Carly's son. Elsewhere, Tracy is shown offering an idea as she says:

"I have a proposition for you."

Ad

Trending

Ad

While her audience is not visible, it may be about her plan to take Sonny down. Meanwhile, the mob boss is shown confronting Sidwell inside the church. The video sees Sonny telling the latter:

"You got your son into this. Get him out."

With Sonny taking a step towards threatening Sidwell, the latter's sneaky moves prove useless. This scenario presents itself after Marco is locked in a warehouse. The feud between the two mobsters will rock the town in the long-running ABC daily soap's upcoming episodes.

Ad

General Hospital: Spoilers for the episode of July 15, 2025

As the General Hospital's promotional YouTube channel presents, the July 15, 2025, teaser video opens with Drew Caine threatening Carly Spencer. He will possibly instruct her to keep her son in line. He may warn that if Michael refuses to compromise on the visitations, the Congressman will make him regret his decision.

Ad

The next scene shows a desperate Willow charging Michael. While she laments at what he has done, it may be related to their upcoming visitation hearing. Michael likely reported against her for trying to meet her son at the pool. That may affect her visitation orders. Moreover, he may ask for restraining orders from the court.

Tracy's offer to chalk out a proposition may hint at an upcoming twist in the storyline. She may offer a plan to destroy Sonny's reputation. Alternatively, she may be meeting a furious Martin, just released from the hospital. Meanwhile, Lucas seems to have figured out that Marco has been abducted.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 14 to July 18, 2025)

Ad

He may suspect Jason, and is seen cautioning him that Marco's blood will be on the henchman's hands if something regrettable happens. Whether Marco reaches out to Lucas or not, the latter will stand in support of his friend.

Elsewhere, Sonny is seen furious at Sidwell on General Hospital as he arrives at the church at Natalia's memorial. He points out that Sidwell pulled his son into the mob feud and caused his hostage situation. The mob boss may coerce his enemy into doing his bidding if he wants to save his son.

Ad

Meanwhile, Marco is heard shouting for help to get him out. However, it may be some time before he makes it out safely. Whether Lucas reaches him in time remains to be seen.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 14 to 18, 2025

Tune in to General Hospital to watch the unfolding drama as Sonny threatens Sidwell and Michael corners Willow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More