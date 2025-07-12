General Hospital recap (July 11, 2025): Trina breaks up with Kai, while Rocco wants to know more about the past

On the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which aired on July 11, 2025, things got emotionally challenging for the people of Port Charles. As Kai's loyalty towards Drew drifts him apart from Trina, Rocco, who recently found out about his past, mailed Liesl Obrecht to find out about it. Elsewhere in Port Charles, Tracy warns Chase about what's coming next.

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families like the Cassidines, Spencers, Quartermaines, and a few more.

Here's everything to know about what happened on General Hospital on July 11, 2025

Trina and Kai's relationship suffers

In the recent episode of General Hospital, which aired on July 11, 2025, Kai revealed that Curtis' plan to bring Jacinda failed because he had informed Drew about it beforehand. Upon learning that her boyfriend was the reason her father's plan fell apart, she was deeply upset and chose to cut ties with Kai.

Even after Kai confessed his true feelings for her, she stood strong and remarked that her family always comes first, so she decided to break up with Kai.

Elsewhere, at Aurora, Curstis said that the reason his plan failed was because Kai, passed the information about them bringing in Jacinda before they could do anything. Further, Curtis also informed Michael about the article published by Aurora about Natalaia's death, and whether Sonny had anything to do with it.

Later, Portia makes her way to the Brown Dog, where she meets with Isaih and Stella about what happened at Aurora. However, Isiah remarked that she has nothing to do with it and that Curtis is the real problem.

What happened at the Quatermaine Mansion

At the Quartermaone mansion, many mysterious things happened throughout the week. In the recent episode of General Hospital, which aired on July 11, 2025, Tracy warns Chase as she suspects Brook Lyn is on to something. However, Chase exclaimed that he will never let Brook Lyn down or turn his back on her, at the same time, he mentioned that he will be keeping a string eye on Lulu.

Elsewhere at the Quartermaie mansion, as Michael and Brrok Lyn sit together, Dante storms in and lashes out at Brook Lyn for causing problems in his family. The file that reveals the truth about Roccos ' birth mother was sourced on orders of BLQ. However, Michael came to BLQ's defence, but Dante told him to stay out of it.

Brook Lynn explained that although she had requested the file, she never intended for Rocco to learn the truth. Guilt weighed heavily on her and left her crying. First, the situation with Gio had caused turmoil, and now Rocco had been blindsided by information that surfaced indirectly because of her. The entire ordeal left her feeling ashamed of her actions.

Anyhow, seeing Brook Lyn, broken, made Dante go soft on her, and he reassured her that Gio would come around.

What else happened at the General Hospital

Apart from all the drama, at Lulu’s house, Rocco reached out to Liesl Obrecht via email, revealing that he is her grandson. He also wrote that he had questions and wanted to learn more about his past. This action turned the tables for Falconeri's, and when they learn about Rocco's strong step to know about his past.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

