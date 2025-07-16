What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (July 16, 2025)?

Adversaries position themselves to face off on General Hospital's current storyline. While Sidwell targets Kristina's business to get to the town's mob boss, Sonny pays Sidwell back by holding Marco hostage. Elsewhere, Michael moves the hearing dates for Willow's visitations, driving Drew to chalk out a sinister revenge plan.

Ad

The previous few episodes of General Hospital followed Rocco as he probed his birth story and connection with Britt Westbourne. He also contacted Liesl Obrecht through email. At the same time, Lulu confronted Brook Lynn for hurting Rocco with the information. On the one hand, Giovanni sided with Lulu, while on the other hand, Dante forgave BLQ after the latter apologized.

Meanwhile, Sasha decided to leave town for her daughter's safety. After accepting her decision, Michael requested Jason to drop her at the safe location. Elsewhere, Drew forced Curtis to publish an article connecting Sonny with Natalia's death. At the same time, Sidwell poisoned his son against Sonny for the same cause.

Ad

Trending

Furious with Sidwell for causing the fire that endangered Kristina, Sonny targeted Marco, asking Sidwell to free his son by undoing the damage the latter had done. Meanwhile, Tracy blackmailed Nina into defaming the town's mob boss.

Other current story arcs on the long-running ABC soap include Drew's nasty plan, Cody wooing Ava, and Ric's romantic interest in Elizabeth.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Significant plot lines to catch on July 16, 2025

Nina expresses regret to Sasha

Ad

Ad

On Tuesday's episode, dated July 15, 2025, Tracy called Nina to coerce her into defaming Sonny. While leaving the Quartermaine mansion, Nina looked in at Sasha and her baby. The next episode will find Sasha informing Nina about her plan to leave town.

Nina will blame herself for the newborn's problems and apologise to the new mother for causing all the furore. She may emphasize how being connected to Sonny may harm the baby and Sasha. While she will insist that she could not save Sasha from danger, she may plant hints about Sonny's negative image simultaneously.

Ad

Also Read: “Nina will always be self-serving!” — Fans call out Nina’s selfishness after her shocking reaction to Sasha’s baby news on General Hospital

Michael reconsiders his next plan

Ad

Recently on General Hospital, Michael asked Diane to push the visitation hearing dates. He also allowed Sasha to leave town, but admitted that he would miss Daisy. He will soon be seen wondering whether he should accompany baby Daisy and her mother out of town. He will also plan to take Wiley and Amelia with him to ensure Willow cannot meet them.

This will likely devastate his mother, Carly, and his grandmother, Tracy. However, Willow will be the most affected. She wants Drew to respond to Michael's move about the upcoming hearing. As such, Drew will assure her that he has plans for Michael that are similar to what the latter did to Willow.

Ad

Also Read: “Desperate times call for desperate measures” – Katelyn MacMullen reacts to Willow’s shocking baby snatching on General Hospital

Curtis stays calm while Portia explodes

Ad

Recently, Aunt Stella had a discussion with Portia about the latter's crumbling marriage. As such, she may confront Curtis to pull things up. She may try to find out the problem that is jeopardizing the marriage. However, Curtis may remain tight-lipped about everything troubling them.

Meanwhile, General Hospital fans will see Portia reach the end of her tolerance. Blackmailed by Drew on one side, handed silent treatment by Curtis on the other, and Jordan's closeness to her husband, will bring her to the edge of endurance. As such, she will rant and scream as she smashes things in her office.

Ad

Meanwhile, her daughter, Trina, is caught up in her beau's betrayal. She will seek out her friend, Josslyn, to unburden herself. Josslyn will likely give her some comforting advice.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 16 to July 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Tune in to General Hospital to catch Drew's nasty scheme and learn whether Michael's plan to leave materialises.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More