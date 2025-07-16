General Hospital recap (July 15, 2025): Drew warns Carly, while Tracy calls Nina for tea 

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which aired on July 15, 2025, the ongoing storylines reached a breaking point. Drew's relentless pursuit of Michael, Willow's growing frustrations, and Sonny's and Sidwell's deadly game set the stage for an episode where loyalties are tested and secrets begin to surface.

The tangled web of friendships and power struggles is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, as the aftermath of past events continues to ripple through the lives of the prominent families in Port Charles. Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime television series in America.

Here's everything to know about what happened on General Hospital on July 15, 2025

Drew's Refusal to Back Down Against Michael and Carly

In the recent episode of General Hospital, Drew arrives at Carly's estate, where she is already caught up in the ongoing Sonny and Sidwell feud. She exclaims she doesn't have the energy to talk to him, but he urges her to hear him once. He demands that Michael let Willow see the kids, or there will be consequences.

To which Carly replied that the custody hearing is in a few days, so that Willow can wait till then. He adds that he is willing to go to any lengths to make it happen. He storms off after giving Carly a warning about Drew going into action mode if Michael doesn't comply with him.

Willow and Michael's Custody Battle

The already tense relationship between Willow and Michael only grew more tenuous. Willow accosted Michael at the hospital, asking him what he had done to restrict her visitation with their children. This dramatic confrontation occurred after Michael had taken Daisy in for a checkup, illustrating the immediate impact of their private problems on their children's lives.

Willow's allegations, in the face of Michael's attempts to shield his children from recent terrifying events, complicate their custody battle over Wiley and Amelia further, implying an uphill struggle for the co-parents.

The Escalating Mob War: Sonny, Sidwell, and Marco

The Sonny Corinthos-Jenz Sidwell mob war officially went into full swing with Marco's abduction. Marco, in captivity, was overheard begging to be let out, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Lucas, growing more and more worried, frantically looked for his missing boyfriend, Marco. Lucas further confronted Carly about the problem and expressed his concerns.

This scenario on General Hospital added to the mystery of Marco's disappearance and Jason's supposed role in it. This visitation of hostilities, in the wake of Kristina's firebombing escapade, signals a perilous new level in their competition.

Tracy's Enigmatic Offer

Elsewhere at the Quartermaine Mansion, Tracy invited Nina for tea and proposed that she use her connections to evict Sonny out of Port Charles. She asks Nina to convince people to vote for Measure C, which will drive the Mob Boss, Sonny Corinthos, out of town.

She plans to do this because his closeness with Gio might endanger his life and cause an issue for him, which she doesn't want. Recently, she discovered that Gio is her great-grandson, and she even warned him to stay away from Sonny, as his ambiguous nature has posed a threat to the lives of his loved ones in the past.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

