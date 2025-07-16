General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 16, 2025): Nina apologizes to Sasha, Drew targets Michael, and Portia loses her calm

A shift in stance is evident in General Hospital's upcoming episode on July 16, 2025, as Sasha meets Nina, who regrets her past actions. Meanwhile, the atmosphere in town is volatile as Sonny retaliates against Sidwell for the latter's sinister move of setting fire to Charlie's Pub. Elsewhere, Drew continues to target Curtis and Portia while planning moves against Michael.

The YouTube channel General Hospital Preview released a teaser video with glimpses of the episode slated for Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The video shows Nina looking regretful as she stares at baby Daisy in Sasha's arms. She admits:

"I'm the reason that sweet Daisy is in danger."

She possibly thinks her revelation about the identity of Sasha's baby's father to Ric brought Daisy into the spotlight and put her in harm's way. Meanwhile, Drew is seen consoling Willow with the words:

"We are going to give Michael a taste of his own medicine."

Drew is possibly planning a sinister move to keep Willow pleased. Elsewhere, Portia is seen in her office screaming as she smashes things in anger, in the wake of Curtis's stoic and distant behavior toward her.

The long-running ABC daily soap is also following Michael's plans and Tracy's agenda of keeping her family safe.

General Hospital: Vital plot points to look out for on July 16, 2025

As presented in the teaser video on YouTube, Nina is slated to meet Sasha and baby Daisy. The teaser shows Nina apologetic and taking the blame for Daisy's problems. This may be after Sasha Gilmore likely informs her about someone stalking the baby, forcing her to leave town.

Nina may express regret for having told Ric about Sasha's baby and for putting her on the witness stand. She may also feel that she should have tried to keep Sasha away from Sonny's vicinity.

The next frame shows Michael contemplating leaving town. He may consider accompanying Sasha and Daisy. As the sole guardian of Wiley and Amelia, he may think about taking his kids along. Meanwhile, Drew is seen telling a tearful Willow that he will pay back Michael with the latter's own move.

Elsewhere, Aunt Stella will seek out Curtis to tell him that she has a problem to discuss. She will likely try to make him aware of Portia's mental state, hoping the couple will resolve their differences. Curtis will likely not share the problems with his aunt. Moreover, he may take offense at the fact that Portia ranted to Stella.

At the same time, Tracy Quartermaine will call Jason. The Quartermaine matriarch will ask the henchman nephew for a favor. Whether she wants Jason's help to stop Michael from moving Daisy away, corner Drew, or help the tussle around Rocco remains to be seen.

The General Hospital teaser video concludes with a glimpse of Portia's frustration as she destroys items in her office. She can be heard screaming as she vents her annoyance. This is likely about the uncontrollable situation she is trapped in, where Drew has power over her and her husband, while the latter has pulled away due to her lies.

Meanwhile, General Hospital will also follow Trina's open discussion with Josslyn as she lays out Kai's betrayal. Josslyn will likely comfort her friend with the right advice.

Tune in to General Hospital to catch the drama as Drew chalks out his evil plan and Tracy employs Jason's assistance.

