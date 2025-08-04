  • home icon
  • Movies
  • 'Tierney was a f*#*ing nightmare": Quentin Tarantino recalls firing Lawrence Tierney amid fellow A-lister's memorial in LA

'Tierney was a f*#*ing nightmare": Quentin Tarantino recalls firing Lawrence Tierney amid fellow A-lister's memorial in LA

By Ankur Pandey
Modified Aug 04, 2025 06:09 GMT
https://www.instagram.com/p/B-PppJKD2dZ/?igsh=MTJ6djBhbHh0bXFwMQ%3D%3D
Quentin Tarantino (Image via Instagram/@reservoirdogsmovieofficial)

Quentin Tarantino recently reflected on a key moment from the production of Reservoir Dogs while speaking at a memorial event for actor Michael Madsen. A month after the passing of actor Michael Madsen, Quentin Tarantino hosted a private memorial at his Vista Theatre in Los Angeles to honor the late performer.

Ad

During the event, Tarantino shared memories from their early collaborations, including a significant incident during the filming of Reservoir Dogs in 1992 that involved firing co-star Lawrence Tierney.

He described the challenges he faced directing Reservoir Dogs, his first feature film, noting that as a first-time director, managing Tierney’s conduct was a considerable challenge. Tarantino made these comments on stage during the memorial, and a video of his remarks was later shared by TMZ.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Quentin Tarantino on firing Tierney and Madsen’s support

Ad

According to Tarantino, the incident occurred on the last day of the first week of shooting. He described Tierney as difficult to work with and said the actor’s behavior had caused tension among the cast and crew. Tarantino said that after an incident during breakfast, he decided to remove Tierney from the production.

“It was the last hour of the last day of the first week of shooting. I had never directed a movie before. And Lawrence Tierney was a f***ing nightmare. He was completely insane. He was so crazy, and I’d never directed before, so I’m dealing with a crazy man Monday through Saturday.''
Ad

Quentin Tarantino further described the breaking point with Lawrence Tierney during the first week of shooting. He recalled,

''All the other actors and the crew can’t stand him. And all of a sudden, he yells at me, does something disrespectful. And so, I fired him at the breakfast table. The crew breaks into applause.”

Tarantino expressed concern about how the decision would affect the film and his career, noting that the production company, Live Entertainment, might disapprove of firing a principal cast member after filming had already begun.

Ad
“I thought, I just spent a week shooting this guy. Now I just fired him, Live Entertainment is gonna fire me. That’s it for my career. It was nice while it lasted. But I had to do it, I had to stand up for myself.”

Later that evening, Tarantino said he received a voicemail from Michael Madsen, which conveyed support for his decision.

Ad
''Just calling to say that I really respected what you did tonight. It was important, and needed to be done. He was busting your balls and you had to do it. And I want you to know that I respect it, as a director, I respect it as a captain, and I respect it as a man. So, I’m on your side, buddy. Thanks''
Ad

Tarantino also mentioned that actor Harvey Keitel helped mediate between him and Tierney following the incident, allowing Tierney to return and complete his scenes as Joe Cabot.

Background on Reservoir Dogs and key figures

Ad

Reservoir Dogs is a 1992 American crime film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, marking his feature-length directorial debut. The film centers on a group of diamond thieves whose planned heist goes wrong, featuring an ensemble cast including Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Steve Buscemi, and Lawrence Tierney.

Lawrence Tierney, who portrayed the crime boss Joe Cabot, was known for his tough-guy roles in mid-20th-century films. He passed away in 2002. Michael Madsen’s portrayal of the psychotic Mr. Blonde remains one of the most memorable characters in the film, and he collaborated with Quentin Tarantino in several more projects, including Kill Bill and The Hateful Eight.

Ad

Also read: 5 surprising reveals from Superman.

About the author
Ankur Pandey

Ankur Pandey

Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.

His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.

In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankur Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications