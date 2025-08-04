'Tierney was a f*#*ing nightmare": Quentin Tarantino recalls firing Lawrence Tierney amid fellow A-lister's memorial in LA

Quentin Tarantino recently reflected on a key moment from the production of Reservoir Dogs while speaking at a memorial event for actor Michael Madsen. A month after the passing of actor Michael Madsen, Quentin Tarantino hosted a private memorial at his Vista Theatre in Los Angeles to honor the late performer. During the event, Tarantino shared memories from their early collaborations, including a significant incident during the filming of Reservoir Dogs in 1992 that involved firing co-star Lawrence Tierney. He described the challenges he faced directing Reservoir Dogs, his first feature film, noting that as a first-time director, managing Tierney’s conduct was a considerable challenge. Tarantino made these comments on stage during the memorial, and a video of his remarks was later shared by TMZ. Quentin Tarantino on firing Tierney and Madsen’s support View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Tarantino, the incident occurred on the last day of the first week of shooting. He described Tierney as difficult to work with and said the actor’s behavior had caused tension among the cast and crew. Tarantino said that after an incident during breakfast, he decided to remove Tierney from the production.“It was the last hour of the last day of the first week of shooting. I had never directed a movie before. And Lawrence Tierney was a f***ing nightmare. He was completely insane. He was so crazy, and I’d never directed before, so I’m dealing with a crazy man Monday through Saturday.''Quentin Tarantino further described the breaking point with Lawrence Tierney during the first week of shooting. He recalled, ''All the other actors and the crew can’t stand him. And all of a sudden, he yells at me, does something disrespectful. And so, I fired him at the breakfast table. The crew breaks into applause.”Tarantino expressed concern about how the decision would affect the film and his career, noting that the production company, Live Entertainment, might disapprove of firing a principal cast member after filming had already begun.“I thought, I just spent a week shooting this guy. Now I just fired him, Live Entertainment is gonna fire me. That’s it for my career. It was nice while it lasted. But I had to do it, I had to stand up for myself.”Later that evening, Tarantino said he received a voicemail from Michael Madsen, which conveyed support for his decision.''Just calling to say that I really respected what you did tonight. It was important, and needed to be done. He was busting your balls and you had to do it. And I want you to know that I respect it, as a director, I respect it as a captain, and I respect it as a man. So, I’m on your side, buddy. Thanks''Tarantino also mentioned that actor Harvey Keitel helped mediate between him and Tierney following the incident, allowing Tierney to return and complete his scenes as Joe Cabot.Background on Reservoir Dogs and key figures View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReservoir Dogs is a 1992 American crime film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, marking his feature-length directorial debut. The film centers on a group of diamond thieves whose planned heist goes wrong, featuring an ensemble cast including Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Steve Buscemi, and Lawrence Tierney. Lawrence Tierney, who portrayed the crime boss Joe Cabot, was known for his tough-guy roles in mid-20th-century films. He passed away in 2002. Michael Madsen’s portrayal of the psychotic Mr. Blonde remains one of the most memorable characters in the film, and he collaborated with Quentin Tarantino in several more projects, including Kill Bill and The Hateful Eight. Also read: 5 surprising reveals from Superman.