Joely Richardson reacts to Liam Neeson's possible romantic situation with Pamela Anderson

As speculation intensifies over a budding romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, Joely Richardson, the sister of the late wife of Liam, actress Natasha Richardson, has publicly acknowledged the situation. The comment was posted by Joely Richardson after a recent Instagram post by Anderson gained attention.On August 2, 2025, Pamela Anderson posted a funny carousel of photos with Neeson on Instagram to announce the release of The Naked Gun reboot. She added the following caption:The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… it’s good for you! I’ll see you there 🤍🍿 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of the most notable comments was that of Joely Richardson herself, who commented with seven red hearts. The remark was brief, without verbal accompaniment, yet its emotional content did not escape the attention of adherents.Considering that Joely Richardson is closely related to Neeson as the sister of his deceased wife, the gesture was generally read as a show of affection and acceptance.Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s growing bondReports of a romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson started to circulate while the two were paired up for the upcoming comedy reboot The Naked Gun. Neeson steps into the character of the bumbling detective Frank Drebin, and Anderson plays his love interest, Jane Spencer, originally played by Priscilla Presley.&quot;The Naked Gun&quot; - German Premiere Boat Arrivals - Source: GettyTheir screen chemistry soon carried over to real life when they toured to promote the film. The two have shared numerous appearances marked by playful and affectionate behavior, including a mock kiss on The Today Show and frequent flirtatious gestures at the red carpet.Pamela Anderson recounted during the SiriusXM Town Hall event a moment on set when Liam Neeson had realized she was cold and impulsively put his coat around her shoulders, an act which she described as an example of his warmth. She also explained that Neeson is “a good guy” and “someone I trust.”After previously declaring in late 2024 that he was &quot;done dating,&quot; Neeson appeared to have made a switch in mind when attending the promotion of the film. When talking about Anderson, he openly said, “I am madly in love with her,” a statement which immediately gained popularity among his fans.The marriage of Liam Neeson and Natasha RichardsonThe marriage between Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson had long been cited as one of the most enduring partnerships in Hollywood. They married in 1994 and had two sons, Michael (born 1995) and Daniel (born 1996).Their marriage tragically ended in March 2009 as Richardson suffered a fatal head injury after a skiing accident in Quebec. Since then, Neeson has spoken relatively little about the extent of his loss. He has recounted the loss as a &quot;horror story&quot; and admitted that being a single parent was a significant emotional challenge.During this tough time, Joely Richardson (younger sister of Natasha) and their mother, renowned actress Vanessa Redgrave, came to support Neeson and his kids. Joely Richardson, in particular, was deeply engaged in the healing of the family, helping maintain a sense of continuity for her nephews.So far, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have not yet formally confirmed their relationship.