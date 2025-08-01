Is there a post-credits scene in The Naked Gun? Explained

The Naked Gun (2025) is the fourth installment in the long-running comedy franchise. The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer and introduces Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr, continuing the legacy of the original films while incorporating a modern comedic style. The story centers on Drebin’s attempt to stop a criminal plot involving a device labeled the 'P.L.O.T. Device,' while dealing with interference from his superiors and developing a relationship with Beth Davenport, played by Pamela Anderson.
But is there a post-credit scene in the movie? Yes, The Naked Gun includes both a mid-credits and a post-credits scene. These scenes are not intended to set up future installments but instead serve as comedic extensions of the film. There are also several humorous elements included within the credits, in line with the style used in previous installments of the franchise.
Spoiler Ahead: The following sections contain plot details from The Naked Gun.
Mid-credits scene in The Naked Gun
The mid-credits scene features Frank Drebin Jr. and Beth Davenport relaxing on a beach after the events of the film. Dressed in vacation attire, the two appear to be enjoying a moment of peace when everything around them suddenly freezes—drinks stop mid-pour, and background characters remain motionless.
Frank and Beth interact with their surroundings and eventually speak directly to the audience. They acknowledge the frozen setting and refer to the rolling credits, mentioning names and elements of the production in a self-referential way. This scene reflects the film’s use of meta-style and visual comedy.
As part of the mid-credits sequence, there is a visual reference that appears to honor the original Naked Gun films. A police cruiser drives through an office hallway, knocking over desks and surprising workers. This exaggerated scene is similar in style to the visual comedy seen in the original Naked Gun films and may serve as a reference to the earlier installments in the franchise.
Post-credits scene in The Naked Gun
The post-credits scene follows up on a plot point from earlier in the film. Richard Cane, played by Danny Huston, explains a plan to use a secret bunker where wealthy individuals would stay and be entertained by live performers, including musician Weird Al Yankovic, while the rest of the world is affected by the P.L.O.T. Device.
After Cane’s plan is foiled, the scene shows Weird Al arriving at the empty bunker to perform. Finding no audience, he expresses frustration but begins his performance regardless. This scene serves as a comedic conclusion and does not indicate the continuation of the story.
Additional elements in the credits
Throughout the end credits, the film includes several visual gags and references. One segment shows Frank Drebin recording a song he mentioned earlier, as he tries out different instruments in a studio and provides commentary.
Viewers who watch the credits may also notice text-based jokes, including placeholder names, a list of tennis grips, and an eye chart. These elements align with the comedic style of the series and are part of the closing sequence.
The Naked Gun (2025) features both mid-credits and post-credits scenes, as well as various visual and textual jokes within the credits. These scenes are not essential to the main plot but offer extra humor for viewers who watch through the credits.
