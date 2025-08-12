Megyn Kelly criticizes Drew Barrymore for “fueling the fire of wokeism,” calling actress out for treating Dylan Mulvaney “like Jesus” on her show

Megyn Kelly recently criticized actress Drew Barrymore over comments made during her August 11 appearance on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher, accusing her of "fueling the fire of wokeism."

In the August 12 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the American conservative political commentator strongly opposed Berrymore's claim that it is still too "dangerous" to speak freely. Kelly questioned what Drew's "real opinions" even are, and argued that, like comedians Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel, Barrymore has spent years "fueling the fire of wokeism."

"There you have Drew Barrymore. Drew Barrymore talking about how it's still too dangerous to speak out with your real opinions. So what is she? What are her real opinions? Because just like Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman, she's been fueling the fire of wokeism for years," Megyn stated.

Megyn Kelly further mentioned the March 13 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, in which the Charlie's Angel actress was joined by Dylan Mulvaney. Kelly argued that Drew "humiliated" herself by kneeling next to Dylan, whom Kelly described as a "fake woman," and claimed that Mulvaney was treated like "Jesus" during the show.

"Who could forget how she humiliated herself next to fake quote unquote woman, meaning a man, Dylan Mulvaney, who came on her show and was treated like Jesus," Kelly remarked.

"It's stomach-turning" - Megyn Kelly reflects on Dylan Mulvaney's interview with Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore and Dylan Mulvaney on The Drew Barrymore Show (Image via YouTube/@TheDrew BarrymoreShow)

Furthermore, in her podcast, Megyn Kelly criticized Dylan Mulvaney's interview with Drew Barrymore, mocking the moment when Barrymore knelt on the floor to chat with Dylan.

Mocking Drew's gesture, Megyn stated:

"Oh my god. There's like so much wrong with that clip. It's stomach-turning."

During the show, Barrymore said the interview felt personal, noting that everyone is trying to figure out who they’re meant to be, referring to transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Dylan added that she couldn’t imagine anyone disliking Drew.

In response, Drew knelt down, took Dylan's hands, and said:

"Do you want to know, ironically, who dislikes me the most sometimes? Myself."

Referring to Drew, Megyn Kelly also criticized the "leftists" for obsessing over their problems or past "crazy" experiences.

"Leftists need to learn the number one lesson of being happy in life. Do not lean into your problems. Don't lean into crazy. Everyone's had crazy in their lives. The successful, sane ones do not obsess over it. Do not want to relive it over and over, do not want to talk about it night and day on their show, do not talk about things like the ground feels safe to me, and they certainly do not literally bend the knee to the cult of transgenderism, Drew."

Megyn also slammed Drew's May 6, 2024, interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, criticizing Barrymore for encouraging viewers to call Harris "Momala," a portmanteau of "Mom" and "Kamala."

"I keep thinking in my head that we all need a mom. I've been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now. But in our country, we need you to be Momala of the country," Drew stated.

Reviewing the clip, Megyn stated:

"She's too far gone. This is what happens when you become a Hollywood actress as a child. You lose your ID. You don't know who you are. You're just floating."

Megyn Kelly's full commentary is available on her self-titled YouTube channel.

