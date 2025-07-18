Joey Logano melts hearts on Jimmy Kimmel Live after his childhood recreated picture with son Hudson is displayed live

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Joey Logano recalled the moment he recreated the photo of himself and his father with his son, Hudson. They recreated it with the same car at the same track in Meriden, Connecticut.
Logano, driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford, has three children with his wife, Brittany, including Hudson, who is the eldest. He arrived on the late-night show as the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion with three titles under his belt.
Speaking to guest host and American rapper Jelly Roll, the veteran NASCAR driver said his son is also into racing. He brought his old quarter-midget to Silver City, his home track in Connecticut, to recreate the image, which has about a 30-year gap.
“That's my oldest son, Hudson. He loves cars as well. He's got the same bug that I caught with vehicles,” Logano shared. [4:52]
“My dad kept my first quarter-midget, so we've had it the whole time and, whatever, it's been 25 plus years later, I guess it's 30 years later, we put an engine back in it, got it running, brought it to the same track. At the same time, we got the track repaved. That was my home track in Meriden, Connecticut called Silver City,” he added.
The 37-time Cup race winner concluded:
“Anyways, they got it paved up, had the car there. I was like, ‘Hudson, you got to drive this thing. Like, just jump in there and give her a rip’. So he drove it around. It was cool to see it.”
In addition to the Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance, Joey Logano was recently in attendance for this year's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the Best Driver award, along with the IndyCar Series' Alex Palou, and Formula 1's Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri. It was the four-time F1 champion who won the award for the third consecutive year.
This weekend, Logano is geared up for his 600th Cup Series start at Dover Motor Speedway. He is set to become the youngest driver to do so at 35. The 400-lap race in Delaware is scheduled for July 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
“I'm coming for him”: Joey Logano on attempting to beat Jeff Gordon's consecutive start streak
On the same Jimmy Kimmel Live episode, Joey Logano touched on his 600th NASCAR Cup Series start. While the number of NASCAR starts is significant, Logano feels like he has a long way to go, and he even wants to beat Jeff Gordon's 797 consecutive Cup Series starts record.
The #22 Team Penske driver said:
“I feel like I have a long way to go... There's an Iron Man award that's like 780 consecutive starts or something like that. Jeff Gordon has it, and I'm coming for him.” [9:36]
Joey Logano kicked off his NASCAR Cup Series start streak in the 2009 Daytona 500 with Joe Gibbs Racing. He was driving the #20 Toyota at the time before moving to his current team at Team Penske in 2013.
