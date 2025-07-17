Max Verstappen makes it 3 in a row by winning the ESPYS award for Best Driver

Max Verstappen has won the 2025 ESPYS (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) Best Driver award for the third time in a row, as he denied Joey Logano, Alex Palou, and Oscar Piastri. With this, the Red Bull driver defended the accolade, a title he has been keeping since 2023.

Ad

Verstappen's ESPYS have come after the Dutch driver claimed the 2024 F1 Championship by defeating Lando Norris of McLaren. Throughout his journey, Verstappen has claimed nine wins, eight pole positions, and 14 podiums. He won the title by a margin of 63 points.

The Red Bull star defeated Oscar Piastri, the championship leader of the 2025 season, Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, and Alex Palou, the 2024 IndyCar Series champion. However, it is unlikely that the four-time F1 world champion will win it in 2026, given his performance coming into this season.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Kyle Larson had an immensely strong season in 2024 and was one of the strongest contenders for the title. Despite having six Cup Series wins to his name, he was not nominated. Larson won the 2022 ESPYS award, following which it has been a continuous Max Verstappen affair.

Besides, Verstappen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the NBA, Saquon Barkley from the NFL, and Simone Biles from gymnastics took home the prize. ESPN hosts the ESPY Awards annually in the United States.

Ad

Max Verstappen let his feelings be known about his F1 future

Max Verstappen broke his silence about his future in Formula 1, as the rumors of his switch to Mercedes were getting stronger. Sharing his thoughts with the media, the Dutchman said, via MotorsportWeek:

“There is no decision at the moment. For me, it’s not about ‘26 or whatever. I just focus on what I have ahead of me, work with the team. Of course, a lot of people make up assumptions, but that’s not me.”

Ad

Verstappen's link to Mercedes has been getting stronger day by day as Red Bull looks unsettled as a team. Moreover, they are set to enter an unknown sphere next season where they will build engines with the help of Ford.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 - Source: Getty

Silver Arrows are anticipated to be a dominant force under the new regulations, as they usually are. As a result, camp Verstappen (comprising the driver, Jos Verstappen, Verstappen's father, and Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen's manager) is reportedly in contact with Toto Wolff's team.

Max Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull till the end of the 2028 season. However, a performance clause that Verstappen can trigger in terms of lack of performance from Red Bull's car can help him trigger his exit clause and leave the Milton Keynes-based team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More