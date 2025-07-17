Max Verstappen makes it 3 in a row by winning the ESPYS award for Best Driver

Max Verstappen has won the 2025 ESPYS (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) Best Driver award for the third time in a row, as he denied Joey Logano, Alex Palou, and Oscar Piastri. With this, the Red Bull driver defended the accolade, a title he has been keeping since 2023.
Verstappen's ESPYS have come after the Dutch driver claimed the 2024 F1 Championship by defeating Lando Norris of McLaren. Throughout his journey, Verstappen has claimed nine wins, eight pole positions, and 14 podiums. He won the title by a margin of 63 points.
The Red Bull star defeated Oscar Piastri, the championship leader of the 2025 season, Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, and Alex Palou, the 2024 IndyCar Series champion. However, it is unlikely that the four-time F1 world champion will win it in 2026, given his performance coming into this season.
Interestingly, Kyle Larson had an immensely strong season in 2024 and was one of the strongest contenders for the title. Despite having six Cup Series wins to his name, he was not nominated. Larson won the 2022 ESPYS award, following which it has been a continuous Max Verstappen affair.
Besides, Verstappen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the NBA, Saquon Barkley from the NFL, and Simone Biles from gymnastics took home the prize. ESPN hosts the ESPY Awards annually in the United States.
Max Verstappen let his feelings be known about his F1 future
Max Verstappen broke his silence about his future in Formula 1, as the rumors of his switch to Mercedes were getting stronger. Sharing his thoughts with the media, the Dutchman said, via MotorsportWeek:
“There is no decision at the moment. For me, it’s not about ‘26 or whatever. I just focus on what I have ahead of me, work with the team. Of course, a lot of people make up assumptions, but that’s not me.”
Verstappen's link to Mercedes has been getting stronger day by day as Red Bull looks unsettled as a team. Moreover, they are set to enter an unknown sphere next season where they will build engines with the help of Ford.
Silver Arrows are anticipated to be a dominant force under the new regulations, as they usually are. As a result, camp Verstappen (comprising the driver, Jos Verstappen, Verstappen's father, and Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen's manager) is reportedly in contact with Toto Wolff's team.
Max Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull till the end of the 2028 season. However, a performance clause that Verstappen can trigger in terms of lack of performance from Red Bull's car can help him trigger his exit clause and leave the Milton Keynes-based team.