“They race full-sized midgets”: Joey Logano gives hilarious explanation on why go-karts are called quarter-midgets

Joey Logano, the Team Penske star, appeared as a guest on the popular late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Logano appeared on the July 17 edition, which was guest-hosted by Jelly Roll.The rapper asked the NASCAR champion about his beginnings. To this, Logano replied that he started in go-karts, which are often referred to as quarter-midgets. This prompted the host to point out that the word “midget” is not politically correct. Logano said:&quot;From the beginning, it was race car driver since I was like five, six years old. Just like, there it is. Yeah, that's me and my dad. And that was the beginning of it. I got that quarter-midget when I was...&quot; (3:20 onwards)&quot;Well... They call them quarter-midgets because... I don't know if I can say this. They race full-size midgets. But those are... That's on dirt. But that's a real thing...They've been called them for like 100 years. So I feel like that's okay,&quot; he added.Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 car for Team Penske, began the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season as the defending Cup Series champion, having won titles in 2018, 2022, and most recently in 2024. While there were many expectations, Logano's 2025 season got off to a difficult start, including finishing 35th in the Daytona 500 and disqualification at Talladega for a bolt missing from his spoiler.Still, Logano rebounded dramatically with a victory at Texas, exhibiting the competitive shape that brought him his third championship a year ago. The 35-year-old currently finds himself in 11th place in the standings, with five top-10 finishes to his name. He has already qualified for the playoffs.Joey Logano frustrated with NASCAR and Ross Chastain over Chicago contactJoey Logano expressed his frustration following a collision with Ross Chastain during the Chicago Street Course race on July 6, 2025. The incident began when Austin Cindric’s lock-up set off a chain reaction that spun Chastain’s car.After reentering the track, Chastain ran into Logano’s vehicle entering Turn 2, causing Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to spin into the barriers. Logano, who called out the incident as deliberate, was particularly upset with NASCAR for not penalizing Chastain despite his admission of intentionally wrecking him.&quot;It obviously was intentional. He admitted it was intentional, which is obviously very frustrating from my point of view… I was a innocent bystander in the whole thing and I'm the one that gets wiped out. I'm obviously very pissed off about it. Upset about the way it was handled post-race from his perspective. Upset that NASCAR didn't step in and do anything about it,&quot; Logano said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Following the crash, Joey Logano confronted Ross Chastain on pit road, resulting in a heated exchange that underscored their tense rivalry, which included previous on-track incidents earlier in the season.