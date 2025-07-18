  • NASCAR
  • “They race full-sized midgets”: Joey Logano gives hilarious explanation on why go-karts are called quarter-midgets

“They race full-sized midgets”: Joey Logano gives hilarious explanation on why go-karts are called quarter-midgets

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:42 GMT
Syndication: Pocono Record - Source: Imagn
Joey Logano at Pocono Record - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano, the Team Penske star, appeared as a guest on the popular late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Logano appeared on the July 17 edition, which was guest-hosted by Jelly Roll.

Ad

The rapper asked the NASCAR champion about his beginnings. To this, Logano replied that he started in go-karts, which are often referred to as quarter-midgets. This prompted the host to point out that the word “midget” is not politically correct. Logano said:

"From the beginning, it was race car driver since I was like five, six years old. Just like, there it is. Yeah, that's me and my dad. And that was the beginning of it. I got that quarter-midget when I was..." (3:20 onwards)
Ad
Trending
"Well... They call them quarter-midgets because... I don't know if I can say this. They race full-size midgets. But those are... That's on dirt. But that's a real thing...They've been called them for like 100 years. So I feel like that's okay," he added.
youtube-cover
Ad

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 car for Team Penske, began the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season as the defending Cup Series champion, having won titles in 2018, 2022, and most recently in 2024. While there were many expectations, Logano's 2025 season got off to a difficult start, including finishing 35th in the Daytona 500 and disqualification at Talladega for a bolt missing from his spoiler.

Still, Logano rebounded dramatically with a victory at Texas, exhibiting the competitive shape that brought him his third championship a year ago. The 35-year-old currently finds himself in 11th place in the standings, with five top-10 finishes to his name. He has already qualified for the playoffs.

Ad

Joey Logano frustrated with NASCAR and Ross Chastain over Chicago contact

Joey Logano expressed his frustration following a collision with Ross Chastain during the Chicago Street Course race on July 6, 2025. The incident began when Austin Cindric’s lock-up set off a chain reaction that spun Chastain’s car.

After reentering the track, Chastain ran into Logano’s vehicle entering Turn 2, causing Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to spin into the barriers. Logano, who called out the incident as deliberate, was particularly upset with NASCAR for not penalizing Chastain despite his admission of intentionally wrecking him.

Ad
"It obviously was intentional. He admitted it was intentional, which is obviously very frustrating from my point of view… I was a innocent bystander in the whole thing and I'm the one that gets wiped out. I'm obviously very pissed off about it. Upset about the way it was handled post-race from his perspective. Upset that NASCAR didn't step in and do anything about it," Logano said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Ad

Following the crash, Joey Logano confronted Ross Chastain on pit road, resulting in a heated exchange that underscored their tense rivalry, which included previous on-track incidents earlier in the season.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications