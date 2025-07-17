"Upset about the way it was handled": Joey Logano remains frustrated with NASCAR and Ross Chastain over Chicago contact

Joey Logano has once again opened up about his clash with Ross Chastain at the Chicago Street Course, making his frustration clear with both the Trackhouse Racing driver and NASCAR. Logano's recent remarks came after NASCAR's decision not to penalize Chastain over a contact last week.

The incident unfolded during the Grant Park 165 in Chicago on July 6. As the field ran into Turn 1, Austin Cindric locked up and clipped Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece. The contact pushed Larson into Chastain's No. 1, spinning him. Chastain rejoined the track and ran into Logano's 22 Ford entering Turn 2, sending both the No. 22 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spinning into the tire barriers.

Joey Logano, incensed, exploded over the radio. Two weeks later, speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the three-time Cup champion said that Chastain admitted to wrecking him on purpose and expressed disappointment in NASCAR's inaction.

"It obviously was intentional. He admitted it was intentional, which is obviously very frustrating for me… I was a innocent bystande in the whole thing and I'm the one that gets wiped out. I'm obviously very pissed off about it. Upset about the way it was handled post-race from his perspective. Upset that NASCAR didn't step in and do anything about it," Logano said.

The Team Penske driver wasted no time confronting Ross Chastain on pit road. Their animated exchange made it abundantly clear that tensions were boiling. For his part, Chastain addressed the episode before the Sonoma event with a more measured response. He said (via Frontstretch):

"I think that a lot of people run into each other and for two laps we're all running into each other. It's what I saw when I looked back at it... I definitely think that NASCAR looked at everything... and I have conversations with NASCAR all the time. So, there was nothing out of the ordinary. We talked about it and I think there's three sides to every story."

Chastain finished 10th in Chicago while Logano, despite the drama, crossed the line in 11th.

"It's amazing to see how specialized you can become": Joey Logano praises SVG for Sonoma feat

Joey Logano (22) and Shane Van Gisbergen (88) during Daytona 500 practice. Source: Imagn

Despite the post-Chicago frustration, Joey Logano returned to form at Sonoma Raceway. Starting 22nd, he drove a calculated race in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, managing tire wear and adapting to varying pit strategies. He ultimately finished ninth, his fifth top-10 of the season and his best road course result since Watkins Glen last year.

Logano's post-race remarks, however, weren't just about his own run, but about the driver who's turning road course races into a personal playground - Shane van Gisbergen. The Kiwi scored his third career Cup Series win at Sonoma, leading 33 of 110 laps in a display of pure street-course mastery.

"I can hang with Shane at Sonoma I feel like… last year, we led some laps and put it on the pole. Yeah, we'll be fine. And gosh, dang it. He was fast again. And it's amazing to see how specialized you can become in certain things… it's super impressive," Logano said to SiriusXM NASCAR. (1:02 onwards).

Indeed, SVG's dominance marked his second win of 2025 and third overall, and it came on a weekend where several veterans, including Joey Logano, had no answer for his pace.

Elsewhere, Chastain stirred headlines again, this time getting into a tangle with teammate Daniel Suárez. After winning Stage 1, Chastain fell back in the field, ultimately finishing 24th and drawing more backlash for aggressive moves.

