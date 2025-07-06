WATCH: An angry Joey Logano walks over to confront Ross Chastain after chaotic Chicago race

Joey Logano confronted Ross Chastain at the end of a chaotic Chicago street race on Sunday. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion was seemingly upset about Chastain hitting him in the closing laps, which cost him a top-10 finish.
On lap 63, Logano, driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford, was collected in a multi-car pile-up in turn one alongside Chastain. When he approached the second turn, the #1 Trackhouse Racing driver bumped him, which pushed his car into Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was turning from the outside.
NASCAR Insider Dalton Hopkins posted a post-race exchange between Joey Logano and Ross Chastain on X.
“Joey Logano not happy with Chastain,” Hopkins wrote.
The 35-year-old veteran NASCAR driver eventually finished 11th, with Chastain rounding out the top 10. Meanwhile, Shane van Gisbergen emerged victorious ahead of Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch.
Logano was already out of the In-Season Challenge after getting beaten by Alex Bowman in the opening round at EchoPark Speedway. That was the same case for Chastain, who lost to Erik Jones last week.
“He admitted he wrecked me on purpose”: Joey Logano explains heated exchange with Ross Chastain in Chicago
After Joey Logano confronted Ross Chastain, he was asked about what went down between them. Logano said his opponent admitted to purposely wrecking him, suggesting Chastain should be fined for doing so.
In an X post by NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass, the #22 Ford Mustang driver explained:
“He (Ross Chastain) admitted he wrecked me on purpose. He admitted it... which means he should get fined if he admittedly wrecks someone on purpose. That's not okay.”
The recent incident wasn't the first time the two had a run-in this year. At Martinsville Speedway in March, Logano blasted Chastain on the radio for aggressive driving, saying the Trackhouse Racing driver was a jacka**. He at least scored his first top-10 finish of the season, with Chastain finishing ahead of him in sixth.
After 19 races (including the Chicago street race), the reigning Cup Series champion has moved down the standings to the 12th spot. The #1 driver, meanwhile, has retained the eighth spot ahead of Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman.
Both drivers are bound for the playoffs thanks to the sport's "Win and you're in" rule. The Team Penske driver had one win, which came from the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Three weeks later, Chastain was in victory lane for winning the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The next race is scheduled at Sonoma Raceway for 110 laps of road course racing. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will commence on July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, serving as the next round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge.
The California-based race will mark the fourth of six road course events this year, with Watkins Glen and Charlotte Roval still on the calendar. Shane van Gisbergen won two (Mexico and Chicago), while Christopher Bell was victorious at Circuit of the Americas.
